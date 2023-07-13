The Duneland Chamber of Commerce plans to recognize local businesses and community members at its annual Community Awards Luncheon.

The chamber will host the awards ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 19 at the Spa Speakeasy & Special Event Center at 333 N. Mineral Springs Road in Chesterton. The chamber, which represents merchants and entrepreneurs in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, said it's honoring business owners, nonprofits and individuals "for their efforts in making the Duneland community a better place to live, work and play."

The Putting Duneland on the Map Award winner is Aidan Torres. The Business Renovation Award will go to Glacial Sands Oral, Facial, Implant Surgery, Heartland Wellness Center and Lia’s Bella Cucina. Allen Law Group will be awarded the New Construction Award.

Duneland Exchange Club has won Humanitarian of the Year. Brian Bolin and Scott Palla have won Volunteer of the Year, and Scott Ness and Carol Michaels have won the Golden Achievement Award.

Officer William Reshkin and Officer Darren Conley are Service Person of the Year honorees.

The Duneland Distinguished Woman will be be announced at the event.

The awards ceremony will be sponsored by Comcast, Urschel Laboratories Inc., Cleveland-Cliffs, Avalon Springs, NITCO, WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM, 1st Source Bank, Franciscan Health, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, NIPSCO, Centier Bank, Horizon Bank, Legacy Sign Group, and Porter Bank.

To RSVP for the luncheon, call 219-926-5513 or email rachel@dunelandchamber.org.