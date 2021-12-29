Duneland Resale Mission establishes 34 endowment fund for local nonprofits

CHESTERTON — Dan Johnston and Ann Howard recently met with Porter County Community Foundation President and CEO Bill Higbie to establish 34 new endowment funds.
Money for these new permanent endowments was generated through the sale of the Resale Shop’s building at 801 Broadway to Northshore Health Centers. The shop plans to reopen in a new location in 2022.
Duneland Resale has a long history of supporting many causes throughout the community with the proceeds from the sale of items in the shop. When the opportunity to sell their building arose, they knew this would give them the leverage they were looking for to establish a lasting gift.
Having previously started a scholarship fund at the Porter County Community Foundation, the Resale Board was well aware of the Foundation’s expertise in managing endowment funds for the long-term good of the community.
“The Porter County Community Foundation has been an excellent resource for us,” said Dan Johnston, president of the Resale Mission Board of Directors. “We’re thankful that the money we have invested with them will be here forever to help our community.”
Higbie said it has been "a tremendous privilege to work with Dan, Ann and the Resale Board to create these 34 new endowment funds. These organizations will perpetually receive an annual distribution in the name of Duneland Resale Mission. What a gift. Duneland Resale Mission now holds the record for the most endowment funds started at one time. That’s quite a distinction for a group that is entirely volunteer-run."
The organizations benefiting from Duneland Resale Mission Endowment funds are:
Alice’s House
Alzheimer’s Association
Chesterton Art Center
The Artistic Recovery
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana
Boy Scouts of America, LaSalle Council
American Cancer Society
Porter County Career and Technical Education Center
The Caring Place
Porter United Methodist Church Campers
Chesterton First United Methodist Church
Gabriel’s Horn
Girl Scouts of Greater Northwest Indiana
Habitat for Humanity of Porter County
Hilltop Neighborhood House
Ivy Tech Community College
Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana
Moraine House
New Creation Men’s Center
Parents as Teachers of Porter County
Porter County Community Foundation
Porter-Starke Services
Rebuilding Together Duneland
Respite House
The Salvation Army of LaPorte County
The Salvation Army of Porter County
Share Foundation
Porter County Special Olympics
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana
WDSO Radio
Westchester Meals
Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry
Duneland Family YMCA
The Porter County Community Foundation was founded in 1996 and since then has awarded over $34 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in Porter County.
To learn more about the Porter County Community Foundation, visit www.pccf.gives.