Duneland Resale Mission establishes 34 endowment fund for local nonprofits

CHESTERTON — Dan Johnston and Ann Howard recently met with Porter County Community Foundation President and CEO Bill Higbie to establish 34 new endowment funds.

Money for these new permanent endowments was generated through the sale of the Resale Shop’s building at 801 Broadway to Northshore Health Centers. The shop plans to reopen in a new location in 2022.

Duneland Resale has a long history of supporting many causes throughout the community with the proceeds from the sale of items in the shop. When the opportunity to sell their building arose, they knew this would give them the leverage they were looking for to establish a lasting gift.

Having previously started a scholarship fund at the Porter County Community Foundation, the Resale Board was well aware of the Foundation’s expertise in managing endowment funds for the long-term good of the community.

“The Porter County Community Foundation has been an excellent resource for us,” said Dan Johnston, president of the Resale Mission Board of Directors. “We’re thankful that the money we have invested with them will be here forever to help our community.”