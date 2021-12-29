 Skip to main content
Duneland Resale Mission establishes 34 endowment fund for local nonprofits
Duneland Resale Mission establishes 34 endowment funds for local nonprofits

Duneland Resale Mission establishes 34 endowment funds for local nonprofits

Bill Higbie, left, Porter County Community Foundation President & CEO, Ann Howard and Dan Johnston, Duneland Resale Mission board members met at the Foundation office before Christmas to discuss the 34 endowment funds established in early 2021 by Duneland Resale.

 Provided

CHESTERTON — Dan Johnston and Ann Howard recently met with Porter County Community Foundation President and CEO Bill Higbie to establish 34 new endowment funds.

Money for these new permanent endowments was generated through the sale of the Resale Shop’s building at 801 Broadway to Northshore Health Centers. The shop plans to reopen in a new location in 2022.

Duneland Resale has a long history of supporting many causes throughout the community with the proceeds from the sale of items in the shop. When the opportunity to sell their building arose, they knew this would give them the leverage they were looking for to establish a lasting gift.

Having previously started a scholarship fund at the Porter County Community Foundation, the Resale Board was well aware of the Foundation’s expertise in managing endowment funds for the long-term good of the community.

“The Porter County Community Foundation has been an excellent resource for us,” said Dan Johnston, president of the Resale Mission Board of Directors. “We’re thankful that the money we have invested with them will be here forever to help our community.”

Higbie said it has been "a tremendous privilege to work with Dan, Ann and the Resale Board to create these 34 new endowment funds. These organizations will perpetually receive an annual distribution in the name of Duneland Resale Mission. What a gift. Duneland Resale Mission now holds the record for the most endowment funds started at one time. That’s quite a distinction for a group that is entirely volunteer-run."

The organizations benefiting from Duneland Resale Mission Endowment funds are:

Alice’s House

Alzheimer’s Association

Chesterton Art Center

The Artistic Recovery

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

Boy Scouts of America, LaSalle Council

American Cancer Society

Porter County Career and Technical Education Center

The Caring Place

Porter United Methodist Church Campers

Chesterton First United Methodist Church

Gabriel’s Horn

Girl Scouts of Greater Northwest Indiana

Habitat for Humanity of Porter County

Hilltop Neighborhood House

Ivy Tech Community College

Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana

Moraine House

New Creation Men’s Center

Parents as Teachers of Porter County

Porter County Community Foundation

Porter-Starke Services

Rebuilding Together Duneland

Respite House

The Salvation Army of LaPorte County

The Salvation Army of Porter County

Share Foundation

Porter County Special Olympics

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana

WDSO Radio

Westchester Meals

Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry

Duneland Family YMCA

The Porter County Community Foundation was founded in 1996 and since then has awarded over $34 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in Porter County.

To learn more about the Porter County Community Foundation, visit www.pccf.gives.

