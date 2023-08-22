As the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District nears substantial completion of construction work on the South Shore Line double-tracking project and continues work on the West Lake Corridor extension, more communities are preparing to add Transit Development Districts in anticipation of opportunities for increased economic activity around railroad stations.

The Town of Porter and the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority are eyeing several sites in the area of the Indiana 49 and U.S. 20 interchange for transit-oriented development associated with the pending expansion of service along the South Shore Line.

The RDA, which establishes TDDs and will be managing their finances, will host a forum Aug. 31 to allow Porter residents and others to review and comment on a proposed Transit Development District for parcels totaling 281 acres in the town, which is home to the Dune Park station.

Members of an advisory board for TDDs being planned for areas around commuter transit stations throughout Northwest Indiana reviewed the proposed district during an online meeting Wednesday.

“These are the areas that the town, as part of their comprehensive planning process, has identified as potential for development that would be in support of increased ridership and transit development,” said RDA consultant Aaron Kowalski, of the firm MKSK.

The TDD would include the South Shore station, as required by law, then move southward down Indiana 49 to include areas west, east and south of the interchange with U.S. 20, and another undeveloped area further west along U.S. 20.

“This avoids anything that’s state park, national park, wetland or floodplain,” Kowalski said.

The public forum will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 and be held at Porter Town Hall, 303 Franklin St.

A TDD covers a total of one-half square mile where incremental growth in income and property tax revenues are collected to support development complementary to public transit. Seven districts have been established around current and future commuter railroad stations, with several more, including Porter’s, on schedule for approval this year.

Other districts on that timeline include one around the Metro Center in downtown Gary and one at the future West Lake Corridor train station in south Hammond. The RDA has yet to make boundaries for those districts public.

The approval process includes two public hearings held by the RDA, then approval by the State Budget Committee. As this year’s are completed, more activity is on the horizon in 2024.

That includes creation of a TDD in Valparaiso, which was made eligible for one this year to be located around its forthcoming bus transit facility, which will be part of a larger development by Journeyman Distillery at Brown and South Campbell streets.

Valparaiso Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader told fellow members of the TDD advisory committee that Journeyman’s schedule currently calls for completion of its American Factory Building in the third week of October.

“We expect that the transit office will be open to the public shortly thereafter, sometime this fall,” she said.

Valparaiso’s regional transit service includes the Valpo Dash bus service to Chicago and a shuttle bus to the Dune Park station.

Another potential TDD would be based around the Beverly Shores South Shore station. That town’s member of the advisory committee, Town Councilman John Blackburn, said any progress toward a TDD will require participation from Pines.

“The biggest obstacle we’ve been having is we need to have the Town of Pines on board,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn said extending sewer infrastructure down U.S. 12 would be necessary before any realistic shot at substantial transit-oriented development.

“Without that Pines involvement it really does make it complicated,” Blackburn said.

He said he believes Beverly Shores residents would be supportive of a TDD.

“It’s part of our comprehensive plan and a fair amount of the community, I would say, would be supportive,” Blackburn said.

Kowalski also said the RDA may be considering requests to expand existing TDDs. The state law authorizing the districts allows for a one-time expansion to as much as one square mile.

The incremental tax revenue that will finance TDD efforts will begin being collected next year, Kowalski said.

More information on TDDs is available on the website nwitdd.com, which is in the process of being updated.