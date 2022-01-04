Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society hosts outings

The Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society hosts two free events this month.

It conducts its free bird walk, Lake County Wintering Waterfowl, on Jan. 15.

The group will meet trip leader, DCAS board member at 9 a.m. at the Indiana Welcome Center and caravan to close birding locations. The primary targets will be wintering waterfowl. The group will also look for raptors, sparrows, and possibly a shrike.

The walk is expected to take two to three hours. It's free and open to the public, but participants are asked to RSVP at the link below as capacity is limited.

The Society hosts a presentation on the wintertime ducks species that can be found in Northwest Indiana at 7 p.m. Jan. 20

DCAS board member and top-area birder, Michael Topp, will go over identification points for the wide variety of ducks species that can be found during the cold winter months.

Topp will also discuss the natural history of the species along with pointing out some of the best places to find these species.