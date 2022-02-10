Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society offers free programs

Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society offers two free programs this month.

Board member Julie Bonnema will give a presentation Birding Technology at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 on popular birding apps and websites that can enhance a birding experience.

Participants will be coached on just about everything from finding birds and birders in their area along with identifying and recording birds they've seen.

This free program will be streamed via Facebook Live and Zoom (details below).

Meeting ID: 844 6461 9682

Passcode: 540292

There's the February Bird Walk: Birding the Eastern Lakefront at 9 a.m. Feb. 19.

The group will meet trip leader Julie Bonnema at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center (on Ind. 49 just south of U.S. 20) at 9 a.m. and carpool from there to various Birding the Eastern Lakefront hotspots depending on weather conditions.

Possible targets include raptors at Reynold's Creek GHA, diving ducks at the Port of Indiana, or shrikes and sparrows in Beverly Shores.

The total time for the outing is 2 to 3 hours. The program is free and open to the public, but RSVP at the link below as capacity is limited.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.