Dunes Learning Center takes citizen science online

“I get to see people learn that they have the power to contribute real data that influences the outcomes of their daily lives,” said Zick. “It can be a life-changing experience for a student to find a new passion, motivation and confidence in themselves through actual scientific research. They begin viewing themselves as a part of a larger, professional community.”

Teachers from Lake and Porter counties have begun incorporating the digital learning event into their students’ e-learning assignments.

“Dunes Learning Center has been very helpful with creating valuable experiences for my students,” said Jill Roser, Science teacher at Discovery Charter School. “I know this year did not go the way any of us planned, but I appreciate their continued efforts to bring science content to us. I know my students will enjoy this program much more than the chapter test I had originally planned.”

Information and access to the event can be found at DunesLearningCenter.org/citizen-science.