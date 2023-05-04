A literary festival will celebrate children's literature this weekend in Valparaiso.

Valparaiso University and the Porter County Public Library will host Dunes Lit Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the west lawn of the Valparaiso University campus at 1509 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso.

The inaugural Dunes Lit Fest will celebrate reading, writing and creativity, aiming to spark children's imaginations. Both local and award-winning national children's authors will appear at the festival.

Dunes Lit Fest is free and open to families of all ages.

The festival will feature vendor booths, book signings, food trucks and a book swap where people can exchange gently used children's books with others. Attendees can snap pictures with Valparaiso University mascots Beacon and Blaze and take part in an interactive StoryWalk in which they read pages from kids' books displayed on posts while strolling around a trail.

The musician ScribbleMonster will perform a concert from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The authors Jeffery Weatherford, Barb Rosenstock, Juana Martinez-Neal, Molly Idle, Rob Harrell, Kenneth Kraegel and Rebecca Mullin will take the stage and read from their work throughout the day. Local authors like Stephenie Jones, Peggy Archer, Scott Simerlein, John Mitchell, Karen Hisaw, Shenley Seabrook and Tina Turner will have booths.

Many of the authors have attained significant acclaim. Weatherford for instance has won three Caldecott Honors, two NAACP Image Awards, a Coretta Scott King Author Award and other laurels. Rosenstock has won a Caldecott Honor, an Orbis Pictus Honor, a Sydney Taylor Honor and the California Library Association Beatty Award.

Vendors will include Barnes & Noble, The Caring Place, Indiana Authors Award, the WAVES Program, the Porter County Museum, the Valparaiso University History Department, the Valparaiso University Education Department, Centier Bank and First Things First Porter County: Talking is Teaching.

Food trucks include The Lunch Box, Kona Ice, and Day Dreams & Ice Cream.

Dunes Lit Fest T-shirts also will be available for sale to fund next year's event.