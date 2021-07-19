 Skip to main content
Dunes National Park seeks ideas for new commercial services
alert urgent

Portage could be a hub for Regional tourism growth

The Indiana Dunes National Park will host an open house Thursday on potential commercial services at the park at the pavilion at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. Another forum is scheduled for Friday at the West Beach bath house.

The Indiana Dunes National Park will collect ideas for new commercial services from members of the public and business community at two open houses this week.

"The park is developing a commercial services strategy to review and identify opportunities to enhance the park’s mission and the visitor experience through commercial services and activities," according to its announcement of the open houses.

The public session are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion at 1000 Riverwalk Drive, Portage, and noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the West Beach Bath House at 376 N. County Line Road, Gary.

The rain location is the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake St., Gary.

Questions to consider include these, the park said in its announcement: "When you’re at the beach is the food too far away or just the right distance? Ever wished there were guided tours or services at the park?"

Services including food and beverages, bike rentals, non-motorized boat rentals, guided recreation opportunities, horseback riding, transportation, retail sales, guided educational tours and fitness classes are among those that will be discussed.

In addition to the open houses, the park intends to make online opportunities for comment available. The park's website is www.nps.gov/indu.

