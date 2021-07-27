Dunes National Park's West Beach to be site of 'America's Race'

Leon's Triathlon, the National Park Service and Team Rubicon Disaster Response are partnering to present the inaugural America’s Race on Sept. 11 at Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach.

The event is inspired by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and will honor military veterans and first responders. The 5K and 10K races will obstacles representing American military conflicts.

According to organizers, the course will include obstacles representing the forests of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, the trenches of World War I, the obstacles on the Normandy beaches on D-Day in World War II, the challenges of a patrol in Vietnam, the sand dunes of the Middle East and the stairs of the Twin Towers.

Registration will be capped at 250 contestants. Participants will receive a special jersey created by the veteran-owned firm Legendborne. The red, white and blue jersey includes a representation of the American flag as well as the race logo.

The race will have staggered start times to avoid crowding along the course. Participants should be prepared to low crawl, bear crawl, carry sandbags, drag dummies and negotiate numerous obstacles spread throughout the racecourse. There will be a water point approximately at the halfway point and snacks and refreshments will be provided close to the finish line.