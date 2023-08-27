How do you engage with the Indiana dunes?

That is the question at the heart of an ongoing research project being conducted by Save the Dunes and Indiana University. Over the past two years, Save the Dunes and IU have gathered public input through an online survey and during a series of five workshops. Now, IU Assistant Professor Evan Jordan and one of his graduate students are analyzing their findings.

"We wanted to understand how people connect with the natural resources in our area," explained Katie Hobgood, program director for Save the Dunes.

Hobgood and her Save the Dunes colleagues were initially inspired by Michigan's #HowYouDune initiative.

Launched in 2017 by the Michigan Environmental Council, the #HowYouDune online survey asked respondents how often they visited Michigan's dunes, what they enjoyed doing at the dunes, what elements of the dunes were most important to them, how much money they spent when visiting the dunes and more. The survey received 3,610 responses; the vast majority of participants ranked protection of the dunes for future generations and scenic beauty as extremely or very important.

The Michigan Environmental Council, along with Michigan State University and several other partners, then held a number of in-person workshops, asked people to send in historical photos of the dunes, mapped the dunes and released a report titled "Characterizing the cultural ecosystem services of coastal sand dunes."

According to the report, the findings will be used to shape conservation and restoration policy and practices in the Great Lakes region.

Indiana's dunes

Save the Dunes decided to take a similar approach, launching an online survey that asked respondents a series of questions including how accessible the dunes are, how natural areas impact their physical and mental health, how familiar they were with different environmental topics and terms and how important it is to address issues like climate change and loss of biodiversity.

Using the survey responses, four starter topics were identified: ecosystem health, scenic beauty, access and outdoor recreation. During the in-person workshops, the starter topics were written on large white pieces of paper and participants were asked to add related words and concepts.

Workshops were held in Michigan City, Long Beach, Ogden Dunes, Gary and at Cleveland-Cliffs' Burns Harbor facility.

Hobgood said pollution, industry, the national park and natural beauty were common themes throughout the discussions. Jordan and his graduate students are currently sifting through all the feedback and will likely have a report completed later this year.

The project received funding from the Indiana Department of Natural Resource's Lake Michigan Coastal Program grant.

Indiana's dunes are a big part of the Region's economy, quality of life and ecological history. The impressive formations took shape some 13,000 years ago as glaciers from the last ice age retreated. By the first decade of the 20th century the dunes were under threat from industrial development and urban sprawl. Formed in 1952, Save the Dunes was a key part of establishing the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore — now Indiana Dunes National Park.

While environmental conservation has been a key part of Save the Dunes' mission for over seven decades, Hobgood said community engagement is also a top priority for the nonprofit. By learning more about how residents engage with the dunes and what environmental issues are most important to them, Hobgood said Save the Dunes "can bring community members along with us as conservationists."

"We want to make sure that we are working on projects that matter to the community," Hobgood explained. “It can’t just be the conservation community that is doing that work, it has to get to the community-level. We need to equip them with the tools they need and get them excited about it (conservation work)."

