MERRILLVILLE — Construction of the Savannah Cove subdivision could get started this winter.
The Plan Commission granted preliminary subdivision approval for the project that would bring new duplexes to 72 lots north of 73rd Avenue.
If the commission grants final approval and state officials sign off on the project, workers could start cutting roads in the winter and placing pipe in the property at that time, said Doug Rettig, of DVG.
The goal would be to start paving roads in the spring. Home construction would follow the infrastructure work.
It’s estimated homes in Savannah Cove could be 1,600 square feet to 1,800 square feet. Prices could start at $180,000, developer Jim Paul said.
He said he hasn’t yet selected home builders for the project, but there have been discussions with residential construction businesses.
“We want good quality builders for the subdivision,” Paul said.
He said there could be multiple builders for the project, but he doesn’t want to have too many because that could create issues.
“The important thing is to maintain the standards,” Paul said.
The commission gave its support for the subdivision follow a lengthy review. Much of the focus was on drainage plans and sanitary sewers to ensure the development won’t create problems in the nearby Turkey Creek neighborhood.
Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville’s Stormwater Utility, has been reviewing drainage plans for the project.
“We haven’t seen any major issues or red flags as of yet,” Lake said.
Rettig said all of the stormwater from Savannah Cove will flow away from the Turkey Creek neighborhood.
“All of our water and more all goes into our retention pond,” he said.
Merrillville Conservancy District officials said the sanitary system can handle the flow that will come from Savannah Cove, and it won’t travel through lines in Turkey Creek.
There also were some discussions regarding traffic associated with the development.
Traffic blisters are expected to be created on 73rd Avenue to help keep traffic moving by allowing motorists to drive around vehicles turning into the subdivision.
The commission could consider granting final subdivision approval for Savannah Cove as early as next month.