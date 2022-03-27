Dyer' assessed valuation continues to grow

DYER — With new faces in leadership positions and assessed valuation growing to an all-time high, this town is looking to take the next step in growth and continued service to residents and businesses.

Writing in the town newsletter, Striving Higher, Town Council President Robert Starke noted, “Moving forward in 2022, we plan to keep the focus on customer service when interacting with resident and business partners.”

Starkey reported that for the first time in Dyer history, the town’s total assessed valuation will exceed $1 billion.

The town, originally platted in 1855, was incorporated in 1910. Dyer’s 2018 population was 15,987.

Three new faces among those numbers are Dave Hein as town manager, Joe Martin as fire chief, and William T. Alcott as police chief.

Hein reported on a number of town enhancements, including parks.

The town manager said Autumn Chase Park received a face-lift, just in time for winters. These enhancements include new playground equipment, 32 trees, walking path, water fountain, and handicap-accessible parking space.

Funding these improvements, Hein said, were park bonds, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Grant, and the CommuniTree Grant Program.

In a project expected to benefit all of Northwest Indiana, Hein said site preparation has begun for the West Lake Corridor South Shore Project. This preparation includes water and sanitary sewer line installation.

The West Lake Corridor Project is a nine-mile extension of the South Shore commuter rail line service between Dyer and Hammond. The project would end just east of the Indiana-Illinois state line, where trains would connect with South Shore lines to travel north to Chicago.

The project’s parking lot will be within Dyer’s municipal limits, Hein said, with a train station built in Munster.

"This is an exciting development close to home,” Hein said.

The town manager also reported on a series on light poles along Hart and 213th streets. This is part of Dyer’s Opticom emergency vehicle preemption system to help get first responders to the scene quickly and safely.

Elsewhere, Starkey reported the town recently held its first all boards and commission joint study session with the Town Council. Topics included public safety, public works, new park equipment, and future development.

Starkey said the town’s public works department is involved in a general overhaul of Dyer’s water supply lines. This is to ensure that residents and businesses have safe and reliable water flow for the next 75 years, the council president explained.

Starkey added that the town continues to replace and rebuild streets, spending nearly $3.5 million annually on roadwork.

In other departments, Starkey said Dyer parks are working to upgrade and improve, adding that the town has a 20-year parks replacement plan.

Among new park amenities, Starkey said, is the addition this year of a splash pad at Elmer Miller Park. Local officials are also exploring new routes for bicycle and pedestrian paths and launching the design portion for the south end of Central Park.

Under public safety, Starkey said police have increased use of the LPR program as an early warning system for police officers. Other enhancements include increased security at police facilities and the implementation of body and car cameras in conjunction with a GPS system to allow command staff to better coordinate response to public needs.

Starkey also said the fire department is in the process of rebranding itself with new programs, new structure, and new vision to better serve community needs.

The council president said the town’s development division is working to ensure a developer-friendly process to draw new business, while also ensuring these businesses fit into Dyer’s comprehensive plan.

“Over the next five years,” Starkey said, “you’ll see the Calumet Avenue corridor explode with new businesses facilities, and opportunities for Dyer residents and our neighbors to eat, conduct business, receive medical care, and have new options for employment.”

