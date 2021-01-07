 Skip to main content
Dyer board OKs plat for town house subdivision along Sheffield Avenue
A rendering of the 1500 North Subdivision shows the potential elevations for a town home unit. 

 Provided

DYER — A developer is looking to transform a parcel of green space between Dollar General and a Casey's gas station. 

On Monday, Distinctive Homes of Indiana received primary plat approval from the Dyer Plan Commission for a three-lot subdivision that would feature 12 town houses on 1.9 acres. 

A site plan for the 1500 North Subdivision has yet to go before the Plan Commission. 

Dyer Resident Cheryl Piunti asked commissioners if they really thought about the plan. 

"Who would want to live between a gas station and a dollar store?" Piunti asked. 

Plan Commission President Tom Brown said the subdivision is in line with the town's comprehensive plan for the Sheffield corridor from where the future South Shore Line train station will be and south of U.S. 30.  

"One of the objectives of the plan commission, in terms of recommendations to the council is, we wanted to make sure that the Sheffield corridor, in particular, develops in a very attractive and amenable way to facilitate more of a walking community environment," he said. 

"Not to speak for all the commissioners, although we've had preliminary discussions, this is an attractive development. It seems to fit right in line with what our concept and our hope is that the developers will look to the corridor to begin the development."

Mike Fancher, the developer who owns Distinctive Homes of Indiana, said he believes the location is a "good spot" for the subdivision with the train station coming in. 

"Nothing against that commercial corridor, seems to be a little lackluster. So when we saw the opportunity with a train station — you guys said earlier, walk-ability," Fancher said, later adding: 

"We just thought this would be a good fit, where people can come in, get a town house. Not a lot of people like take care of stuff anymore. They don't want to cut their grass. They don't want to shovel their snow, so there'll be an association that will handle the grass and handle the snow, but yet they'll have a nice place to live."

The Plan Commission approved the primary plat 7-0. 

