Dyer board OKs plat for town house subdivision along Sheffield Avenue

DYER — A developer is looking to transform a parcel of green space between Dollar General and a Casey's gas station.

On Monday, Distinctive Homes of Indiana received primary plat approval from the Dyer Plan Commission for a three-lot subdivision that would feature 12 town houses on 1.9 acres.

A site plan for the 1500 North Subdivision has yet to go before the Plan Commission.

Dyer Resident Cheryl Piunti asked commissioners if they really thought about the plan.

"Who would want to live between a gas station and a dollar store?" Piunti asked.

Plan Commission President Tom Brown said the subdivision is in line with the town's comprehensive plan for the Sheffield corridor from where the future South Shore Line train station will be and south of U.S. 30.

"One of the objectives of the plan commission, in terms of recommendations to the council is, we wanted to make sure that the Sheffield corridor, in particular, develops in a very attractive and amenable way to facilitate more of a walking community environment," he said.