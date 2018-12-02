DYER — One day two years ago, 15-month-old Chase Kulakowski seemed tired. He was lying around all day at his family's house, lacking energy. He'd just had a cold.
His parents took his shirt off to give him a bath. His right arm flopped lifelessly. It was paralyzed.
They went to urgent care, a local hospital, then a children's hospital in Chicago, where he was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis. The polio-like disease had gotten on the radar of public health officials two years earlier when there was an outbreak of 120 cases.
The condition has no known cause or cure.
"When they told me that's what he had, I was in denial," said his mom, Jessica, a 31-year-old medical assistant.
"We thought we were going to sleep and wake up and it was a bad dream," said Chase's dad, Dave, 38, a radon mitigation system installer.
Two years after Chase fell ill, acute flaccid myelitis, also known as AFM, is back in the news. The past five months have seen a spike in the number of confirmed cases, for a total of 116 so far in 2018 (along with another 162 under investigation). One reported case involves a girl from Chesterton.
More than 90 percent of the time, AFM is preceded by a cold or fever characteristic of a viral infection. Most people recover from these viruses; researchers aren't sure why a small few don't.
"We don't exactly know why certain children are vulnerable to this," said Dr. Cindy Wang, pediatric neurologist specializing in autoimmune neurology at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. "It may just be a factor of the specific strain of the virus. Maybe that person is genetically more susceptible."
The disease attacks the part of the spine known as gray matter, causing muscle weakness, usually in the limbs. The vast majority of the cases (more than 90 percent) affect children. Treatment options are limited.
"These children and adults do see some recovery, but oftentimes it's incomplete," Wang said. "It can really be a slow and frustrating pace for families."
AFM mainly occurs between the months of August and October, when viruses such as the enterovirus are most common. Though increasing in prevalence, the disease is rare, affecting 1 to 2 out of every million children.
Oddly, the spike in AFM cases has happened every other year since 2014. Wang said that may be due to complex factors having to do with birth rates and immunity.
A long path to now
For the Kulakowski family, the past two years have been an emotional journey: from the sudden shock of Chase's paralysis to the question of "what's next?"
Chase initially had to relearn how to walk and get off the ground. The treatments for his AFM — plasmapheresis, electrical stimulation — didn't work. Doctors told the family they were pretty much out of options, that he could do physical and occupational therapy to learn how to live with it.
Jessica joined a Facebook page of the small community of AFM families across the country. She learned that many of them were going to a children's hospital in Philadelphia to get nerve transfers. With that procedure, surgeons transplant nerves from a working part of the body to the area that is paralyzed.
His family flew out to Shriners Hospital for Children there last December via Miracle Flights, a nonprofit that flies children who need out-of-state speciality care. They stayed at the Ronald McDonald House. The hospital covered the part of the surgery that their insurance company did not.
A few months after they returned home, Chase's parents say, they started noticing improvements.
His arm used to be completely limp, they said. Now he can flex it and lift it somewhat, though not sideways or over his head. He still has his struggles, however.
He's potty-trained but, because of the AFM, can't undress himself. Inflatables are tough to play on.
"Climbing is a little difficult for him," his dad said.
"He'll never be able to do monkey bars," his mom said.
On a recent day at their home, she told Chase to give a thumbs-up. He could lift his left arm higher than his right one.
He can't do weight-bearing activities, but he can swing a bat.
"We have a playground in the backyard. He can do the ladder now," Jessica said.
Throughout, his parents say, Chase has been a champ. "He maybe said 'ouch' once or twice in the hospital," Dave noted.
He used to be right-handed but is now, out of necessity, a lefty.
"He does very good at compensating," his mom said. "If he wants to do something, he'll figure out how to do it."
Nearby, Chase played with blocks. He likes pulleys and excavators and backhoes, his parents say: building things. He's had practice.