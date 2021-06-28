Dyer chief bids farewell to police department, looks ahead to town manager role

Hein received a retirement badge, a 25-year pin and retirement certificate from the Dyer Fraternal Order of Police during his retirement ceremony.

Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said he came to know Hein through the major crime task force, and recalled one of the first things he noticed about Hein was how dedicated and professional he was.

"Everything that he set out to change, or to bring change to in a positive way, he did," Mance said.

Dyer Firefighter/EMT Scott Hemmerich said Hein became a "go-to" guy and mentor for him when he met Hein in 2007.

Hemmerich noted Hein became a first responder because of a car accident he was involved in, which "ignited his passion to protect and serve his community."

"You are, and always will be, a public servant, son, father, husband, coworker, mentor, role model we should all aim to be," Hemmerich said.

Town Council President Alan Brooks, R-Ward 3, said Hein, who he called the heart of the police department, has a big heart for the town and its residents.