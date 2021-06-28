Dyer chief bids farewell to police department, looks ahead to town manager role

DYER — Twenty-five years to the day he committed to serve and protect the community, Dyer Police Chief David Hein made his final 10-42 sign-off radio call.
Clad in sunglasses due to "allergies," Hein held back tears as he signed off for the last time in front of dozens at Dyer Fire Station No. 1 Monday.
As the dispatcher on the other end responded, Hein cried.
"Chief Hein, you have been a wonderful, hardworking chief, an inspiring mentor and a great friend over the years," the dispatcher said.
"From myself and all of the dispatchers here, we as well wish you a happy retirement and good luck on your future endeavors. 122, you are now officially 10-42 from the Dyer Police Department."
Sirens blared in the background after Hein's final sign off.
While Monday marked the end of his 25 of years with the police department, nine of which he spent at chief, it wasn't the end of Hein's career with the town.
Hein is set to begin as town manager July 5.
"It's very bittersweet. I've had an amazing time. I've met great friends, worked with great people," Hein told The Times. "I'm hoping to just expand that and continue working for the town and have the same successes that we've experienced for the last 25 years."
Hein said some of his most proud moments came from watching young police officers excel and succeed "in the job," partnering with local schools and "watching everybody get to do what they want at this small department," and hopes his family-first legacy will continue on.
'Dyer Dave'
Some say Hein, also known as "Dyer Dave," first began working with the town as a 3-year-old boy when his parents moved to the Tri-Town from Calumet City, said Assistant Police Chief William Alcott.
Hein began his career with the town as a firefighter at 18 in 1992. His turnout gear could be seen behind him during his retirement ceremony.
He served as a firefighter for four years before he became a dispatcher in 1994, and two years later began his nearly three-decade career with the Dyer Police Department as a patrol officer.
Over the years, Hein served as a corporal, sergeant, detective, assistant chief of police and police chief, Alcott said.
During his tenure, Hein also served on the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force, president of District One Law Enforcement Council, board member of NWI Regional SWAT, District 1 Director with the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police and member of International Association of Chiefs of Police Alcott said.
Hein received a retirement badge, a 25-year pin and retirement certificate from the Dyer Fraternal Order of Police during his retirement ceremony.
Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance said he came to know Hein through the major crime task force, and recalled one of the first things he noticed about Hein was how dedicated and professional he was.
"Everything that he set out to change, or to bring change to in a positive way, he did," Mance said.
Dyer Firefighter/EMT Scott Hemmerich said Hein became a "go-to" guy and mentor for him when he met Hein in 2007.
Hemmerich noted Hein became a first responder because of a car accident he was involved in, which "ignited his passion to protect and serve his community."
"You are, and always will be, a public servant, son, father, husband, coworker, mentor, role model we should all aim to be," Hemmerich said.
Town Council President Alan Brooks, R-Ward 3, said Hein, who he called the heart of the police department, has a big heart for the town and its residents.
"Dave, you're too young to retire. So think of this as finishing one chapter (and) moving on to a new one," said Brooks, who noted Dyer had often been recognized as one of the safest towns in Indiana thanks to Dyer police and Hein's leadership.
"I look forward to working with you across the street as town manager."