Dyer church donates $15,000 to Salvation Army of Lake County

DYER — St. Maria Goretti parish has donated $15,000 to The Salvation Army of Lake County to help fund that organization's programs.

Parishioners made two donations totaling $15,000.

The most recent donation of $5,000 was made this month. It follows $10,000 donated by St. Maria Goretti Parish prior to Christmas 2020. The contributions are benefiting programs at The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center at a time when requests for service remain high.

“We know that families will be fighting pandemic poverty for months, if not years to come,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Through their generous contributions, the parishioners at St. Maria Goretti are helping some of our most vulnerable neighbors stay in their homes. Their donations are covering the very basics, emergency assistance grants for rent and utility payments. We are grateful.”

St. Maria Goretti parishioners contributed the funds to the church’s community outreach ministry. While the church operates a food pantry, it does not have a way to provide direct monetary payments to those in need. St. Maria Goretti Pastor, Rev. Charles Niblick, recognized that need, and said parishioners responded “unbelievably.”