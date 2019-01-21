DYER — Veteran Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Hawrot plans to retire when her current term of office ends next January.
She is completing her third, four-year term as the town's clerk-treasurer.
“I have decided not to seek a fourth term as Dyer’s clerk-treasurer. It was a hard decision for me, and although I will miss it, I believe it was the right one,” Hawrot, 70, said in a news release.
Hawrot began her career with Dyer on Jan. 1, 1988, and served with two clerk-treasurers, Maryann Brown and Thomas Hoffman. When Hoffman retired, she decided to put her hat in the ring for that post.
Since coming to office, she has instituted payments through credit and debit cards as an additional option and convenience for rate payers.
“Currently we are implementing a new software program that we are planning to be up and running later this year which will be user-friendly to citizens and rate payers by enabling them to look at their accounts at their convenience online,” Hawrot said.
She is a member of the Indiana League of Municipal Clerks & Treasurers and has served on the League’s Education Committee. In June 2008, Hawrot received her Indiana Accredited Clerk designation from that organization.
Hawrot received her certified municipal clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks & Treasurers in April 2010 and in June 2014 earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk from that institute.