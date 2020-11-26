 Skip to main content
Dyer cops hope to add body cams
STOCK Police - Dyer

STOCK Police - Dyer

 John J. Watkins, The Times

DYER — Before the new year, the Dyer Police Department is hoping to add another tool to its technology arsenal. 

Dyer Police Chief David Hein hinted at the department acquiring body cameras for its officers at a Town Council meeting earlier this month. 

At the time, Hein said the department had fast-tracked the cameras ahead of other projects.  

"We believe that we are within range to pull the trigger on this program and have something implemented possibly by Jan. 1, as long as there's no hiccups," Hein said. "We have to get a general order created. We have to get some training done. But we believe that this is a program that we're going to put to the top of our wish list at this point."

Hein told The Times Tuesday the goal remains the same: Have the body cameras on the road in January. 

The department is still deciding how many cameras to purchase, but Hein said the hope is to have cameras for each 12-hour patrol shift. 

"At this time, we're leaning toward a bank of cameras that are utilized by all uniformed officers that are on duty," Hein told The Times in a phone call Tuesday.

"They wouldn't necessarily have their own camera, but there would be a bank of them that would be utilized when they show up for work." 

The proposed sharing system would allow officers from an outgoing patrol shift to charge the camera and download data, while the incoming patrol shift would utilize charged cameras from a prior shift, Hein said. 

As presented, the project is expected to cost about $100,000, Hein said.

Hein estimated the town's initial payment for the cameras is between $25,000 and $30,000, noting the financial impact of the program should be minimal for the 32-officer police force.  

A Times sampling from August 2020 showed out of 27 law enforcement agencies in the Region, 18 departments, including Dyer, didn't use body cameras. 

Only nine agencies, including cities such as Michigan City, Hammond and Valparaiso, reported using body cameras in Northwest Indiana, The Times sampling shows

Hein said Tuesday he's excited for Dyer to join the handful of police agencies that use body cameras. 

"I know most of the departments were just like us. They were looking to implement them, and it was just a financial cost that was hard to come up with for the startup," Hein said.

He later added: "We just want to protect the officers and also, again, protect the community with the highest professionalism (and) integrity on the calls. It gives you a realistic snapshot of what happened and should build community trust with some transparency issues." 

Also new to the department this year is a third police dog, K-9 Odin, who began patrolling on the day shift this fall, and license plate reader technology, which is set to be up and running in each patrol car by the end of November. 

The license plate reader technology cost the department around $200,000, including software, licensing and technology support for five years. The project will provide connectivity with existing technology in the county, Hein said. 

"For a fixed camera to provide data on wanted vehicles, wanted people, missing persons — to the officers at work it's just like an extra set of eyes out there helping out law enforcement. It was a no brainer," he said. 

