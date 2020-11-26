Dyer cops hope to add body cams

DYER — Before the new year, the Dyer Police Department is hoping to add another tool to its technology arsenal.

Dyer Police Chief David Hein hinted at the department acquiring body cameras for its officers at a Town Council meeting earlier this month.

At the time, Hein said the department had fast-tracked the cameras ahead of other projects.

"We believe that we are within range to pull the trigger on this program and have something implemented possibly by Jan. 1, as long as there's no hiccups," Hein said. "We have to get a general order created. We have to get some training done. But we believe that this is a program that we're going to put to the top of our wish list at this point."

Hein told The Times Tuesday the goal remains the same: Have the body cameras on the road in January.

The department is still deciding how many cameras to purchase, but Hein said the hope is to have cameras for each 12-hour patrol shift.

"At this time, we're leaning toward a bank of cameras that are utilized by all uniformed officers that are on duty," Hein told The Times in a phone call Tuesday.