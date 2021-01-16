Dyer council OKs buying 15 police body cameras

DYER — The town’s police officers will soon wear body cameras while on duty.

During its Thursday meeting, the Dyer Town Council unanimously approved purchasing 15 Watchguard V300 body cameras over a five-year period for $63,425. The police department received four bids for the project.

The cameras will be purchased using donations to the police department, as well as the cumulative capital development fund.

At that meeting, the Dyer Police Department received a $20,000 donation toward the project, which will allow the department to pay for the first year of the project, as well as a portion of the second year.

“We believe the donation that came in — the generous donation from a Dyer resident — is going to help launch this quicker than anticipated,” Dyer Police Chief David Hein said.

Hein noted later in the meeting the Police Commission has yet to consider the final version of updates to the department’s general orders to include guidelines on the body cameras. Hein expects the final version will be before the Police Commission in February.

Frank Jachim, the town’s IT consultant, said Watchguard had a “very tight integration,” with the town’s current technology systems.

