Dyer councilman resigns
urgent

Eric Schultz

 Lauren Cross

DYER — A town councilman who has held his seat for more than three years resigned Friday. 

In an email to town staff, Eric Schultz, D-Ward 2, said he had to vacate his seat on the council after moving into a new Dyer home outside of Ward 2. 

"I had no desire to step down. ... (But) the opportunity in the neighborhood that we've been looking at well before I ever ran for office presented itself," Schultz told The Times. 

He also served on the redevelopment commission and the plan commission, and was the liaison to the Citizen's Advisory Board on Disability Services. Schultz also previously served on the park board and the now-disbanded recycling commission. 

Schultz, a machinist at the Whiting BP refinery and president of USW Local 71, began his council term Jan. 1, 2019.

"I'm really proud of things that we've accomplished in those three years. It was a great experience. Obviously, it was an honor to be able to serve the residents," Schultz said. "I think we did a lot of good things." 

On day one, Schultz said the council ended the eminent domain process to build a new fire station south of Symphony, and moved the project to Central Park, where it stands today

Under his term, the council also switched the Dyer Police Department to 12-hour shifts and recently saw a shake-up in town leadership, with current Police Chief David Hein set to become town manager in July, and a new, full-time chief set to take the helm of the Dyer Fire Department. 

"I believe we're going to be in a really good spot going forward," he said. 

Though he won't any longer have a vote on the council, Schultz said he plans to remain active in the town and will "try to do everything I can to help whoever the precinct organization selects as the successor. " 

Schultz said he currently plans to run for a council seat next year.

"Moving out of that ward is bittersweet. We've been looking in this area for years," Schultz said. "It's bittersweet to step aside, but I will definitely give it a crack again next year, depending on how the ward lines are redrawn after this census. We'll see what ward that would be next year, but I do intend to run next year."

Dyer Town Council President Alan Brooks said he will miss having Schultz on the council. 

"I always found him to be a very reasonable guy, somebody that you could work across party lines with. I truly believe he had the best interest of the town and the residents," Brooks said. 

Brooks added a Democratic caucus will have to be called to replace Schultz, noting he hopes the vote comes sooner rather than later. 

"I'm hoping by our June regular meeting that the Democrats will have caucused in a new council member," Brooks said. 

