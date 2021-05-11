Dyer councilman resigns

DYER — A town councilman who has held his seat for more than three years resigned Friday.
In an email to town staff, Eric Schultz, D-Ward 2, said he had to vacate his seat on the council after moving into a new Dyer home outside of Ward 2.
"I had no desire to step down. ... (But) the opportunity in the neighborhood that we've been looking at well before I ever ran for office presented itself," Schultz told The Times.
He also served on the redevelopment commission and the plan commission, and was the liaison to the Citizen's Advisory Board on Disability Services. Schultz also previously served on the park board and the now-disbanded recycling commission.
Schultz, a machinist at the Whiting BP refinery and president of USW Local 71, began his council term Jan. 1, 2019.
"I'm really proud of things that we've accomplished in those three years. It was a great experience. Obviously, it was an honor to be able to serve the residents," Schultz said. "I think we did a lot of good things."
On day one, Schultz said the council ended the eminent domain process to build a new fire station south of Symphony, and moved the project to Central Park, where it stands today.
Under his term, the council also switched the Dyer Police Department to 12-hour shifts and recently saw a shake-up in town leadership, with current Police Chief David Hein set to become town manager in July, and a new, full-time chief set to take the helm of the Dyer Fire Department.
"I believe we're going to be in a really good spot going forward," he said.
Though he won't any longer have a vote on the council, Schultz said he plans to remain active in the town and will "try to do everything I can to help whoever the precinct organization selects as the successor. "
Schultz said he currently plans to run for a council seat next year.
"Moving out of that ward is bittersweet. We've been looking in this area for years," Schultz said. "It's bittersweet to step aside, but I will definitely give it a crack again next year, depending on how the ward lines are redrawn after this census. We'll see what ward that would be next year, but I do intend to run next year."
Dyer Town Council President Alan Brooks said he will miss having Schultz on the council.
"I always found him to be a very reasonable guy, somebody that you could work across party lines with. I truly believe he had the best interest of the town and the residents," Brooks said.
Brooks added a Democratic caucus will have to be called to replace Schultz, noting he hopes the vote comes sooner rather than later.
"I'm hoping by our June regular meeting that the Democrats will have caucused in a new council member," Brooks said.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
The family said they are devastated by the loss of Charli, a 40-pound black Lab mix who was one-and-a-half years old.
The group had made the trip from southern Indiana to Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.'s home in response to McDermott's condemnation of an anti-Joe Biden flag containing an expletive.
Alexander Tuzinski, 30, suffered a gunshot wound during the encounter and later died at Northwest Health-Porter hospital, officials said.
The Chesterton High School prom, one of the first to be held in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic started, kicked off the spring event season for high school students after an absence of a year.
A beloved comic book and doughnut shop in a historic bank building on the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point has penned its final chapter after owner Jamie "Jason Sullivan" L. Littrell unexpectedly died.
The fatal accident took place at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the 12-mile marker near the border of Lake Station and Gary on Interstate 80/94.
A Hammond man reported being robbed of guns and cash in Chesterton park, but police have questions.
After being called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pierogi Fest will take place from July 23-July 25 "in the hope of keeping its chairman and co-founder from boredom."
UPDATE: Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital to be shrunk to a tenth its size: 'This is an extremely sad day for Hammond'
Franciscan Health plans to significantly downsize and demolish a portion of one of the largest and longest-running hospitals in Northwest Indiana, which will be reduced to a fraction of its size.
During a search of the Charger, police found 95 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected THC wax, marijuana blunts weighing 2 grams, three empty bottles for the prescription drug Promethazine and multiple open alcohol containers, court records allege.
A home surveillance video captured the more than 36-minute beating on tape and showed the defendant walk into a kitchen area afterward and eat a banana, court records state.
Hammond Central hires Adam Hudak as first football coach; Morton hires Aaron Abram as boys basketball coach
"Every new coach wants to come in and build a foundation, and this is the very first foundation ever."
The rider suffered abrasions on his right elbow and upper forearm, and a possible fractured arm, police said.
WATCH NOW: Handcuffed man stole squad car before ditching it on lawn; suspect still at large, police say
The cop car was ditched on the lawn of a home in the 2200 block of Marshall Boulevard in Gary, and the suspects took off on foot, police at the scene said.
The defendant has been in custody since shortly after his sons Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, drowned near a boat launch Aug. 21, 2018, along the river in southern Lake County.
Police found a loaded handgun and narcotics at the scene.
WATCH NOW: Barber goes from $5 fades in his grandma's Hammond kitchen to cutting the hair of White Sox stars
A Hammond native who started out cutting hair for $5 in his grandparents' home is giving haircuts in a tricked-out Mercedes truck to White Sox stars like Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreau and Luis Robert.
A new concert and wedding venue is going to rock in the long-struggling Griffith Park Plaza in north Griffith.
The cause and manner of death were listed as pending by coroner's office Wednesday, but Town Marshal Dan Ball said Tuesday it is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police searched the area but were unable to locate the man or his vehicle.
The man's final cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
The Valparaiso girl, who was 2 years old at the time, was at the YMCA on Aug. 10, 2018, when she was injured while playing in an inflatable bounce house, according to the lawsuit.
Police recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, an unloaded handgun, two loaded AR-style rifles and a loaded AK-style firearm from the truck, officials said.
“ICU devices were tracking (Aaron) Collins’ movements for several days, but not once (were we) notified there was an escape ... until five days after he was released from (police),” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Metro Homicide Detective Poe at 219-755-3855.
Frederick Keys 45, of Ford Heights, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Authorities believe the men, a 52-year-old suspect and 62-year-old victim, knew each other and the shooting was an isolated event.
The girl said she met the then-18-year-old in September 2020 on Snapchat and told him she had just turned 14, according to police.
"I remember showering the day after and feeling so dirty," the sexual assault survivor said. "I brushed my teeth over and over. ... I just didn't know how I could ever be able to feel clean again."
"He was very loved," Benjamin Soto said. "He liked to talk to people and he was a hard worker. He was my baby, the youngest."