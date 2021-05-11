Dyer councilman resigns

Under his term, the council also switched the Dyer Police Department to 12-hour shifts and recently saw a shake-up in town leadership, with current Police Chief David Hein set to become town manager in July, and a new, full-time chief set to take the helm of the Dyer Fire Department.

"I believe we're going to be in a really good spot going forward," he said.

Though he won't any longer have a vote on the council, Schultz said he plans to remain active in the town and will "try to do everything I can to help whoever the precinct organization selects as the successor. "

Schultz said he currently plans to run for a council seat next year.

"Moving out of that ward is bittersweet. We've been looking in this area for years," Schultz said. "It's bittersweet to step aside, but I will definitely give it a crack again next year, depending on how the ward lines are redrawn after this census. We'll see what ward that would be next year, but I do intend to run next year."