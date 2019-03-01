A Franciscan Physician Network doctor’s practice of using ultrasound from inside the vein to help remedy slow-healing leg wounds drew attention at a recent international conference.
Dr. Michael Flisak, who practices in Dyer, made the presentation Jan. 29 at the International Symposium of Endovascular Therapy in Hollywood, Florida.
He shared his original data on the process of wound closure, or lower extremity venous ulcer therapy. A venous skin ulcer is a sore on the leg that is very slow to heal, often due to poor circulation.
He said recent studies have shown that all patients with venous ulcers in their legs should be evaluated for compression syndrome in the pelvic veins. However, such treatment is routinely not done.
In his practice, Flisak has turned his focus to checking for compression syndrome if a conventional ultrasound finds no significant problems. He performs an ultrasound from inside the veins in the pelvis to find out if the pelvic veins are getting compressed, thus causing circulation problems that would slow the healing process.
“My goal in doing this was to help these patients manage their disease process, close the ulcers and prevent new ones from forming,” he said.
He said his approach using intravascular ultrasound to evaluate compression syndrome in the pelvic veins is a novel one. He has performed more than 500 ultrasound procedures from inside the veins.
“The healing rate in the study that I did was 62.5 percent at one month and 73 percent at six months. These are patients who had ulcers, some of them for years,” he said. “Two physicians (at the symposium) wanted to get more data from me to potentially include Franciscan Health Dyer as a site for further investigation."
He said patients who would benefit from this therapy are those who have slow-healing leg wounds, whose legs are severely swollen without any identifiable cause or who have significant varicose veins. For more information, call Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology Dyer at 219-865-0893.