DYER — Town employees will see a 3 percent increase in their salaries next year.
A salary ordinance passed recently includes Clerk-treasurer Pat Hawrot and “all regular employees,” the 2019 salary ordinance states.
A number of employees are being promoted. Their salary adjustments are considered outside the 3 percent increase, according to the ordinance. Some employees are being assigned new responsibilities or being reclassified to be exempt from overtime.
These include the following:
- Naming the interim director of public works permanent director.
- Leaving vacant the assistant director of public works position because a superintendent position was filled in the 2018 fiscal year.
- Assigning additional duties to the director of storm water to make him responsible for overall project coordination.
- Exempting the recreation supervisor from receiving overtime. That compensation was adjusted by $1 per hour in addition to the 3 percent across-the-board increase.
- Adjusting schedules so the two part-time front counter employees in the Park Department will be now be full-time, working 28 hours on the front desk and 12 hours in activities.
In related business, the Town Council amended Town Manager Tom DeGiulio’s contract, granting him the 3 percent salary increase.
The council also OK’d the contract renewal for Town Attorney William Enslen with no changes or rate increases.
The final meeting of the current Dyer Town Council begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The 2019 Town Council members take office on Jan. 1, and will include Joe Cinko, D-1st Ward; Eric Schultz, D-2nd Ward; Mary Tanis, R-4th Ward, and Steve Kramer, D-5th Ward.
Cathy Lareau, who represented Dyer’s 3rd Ward, was elected St. John Township Trustee in the November election. A GOP caucus held Thursday night selected Ellen Brooks to replace Lareau on the Dyer Town Council.