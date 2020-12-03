Dyer hopes to launch new website, town app in 2021

DYER — The town is looking to revamp its website and introduce a new app for residents at the start of the new year.

"We want to keep up with the technology and ... everybody's going to smartphone apps," Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said. "It's just time to freshen it up, and I think make it more usable for residents. That's what I hope to see out of it."

The town's current website is about 5 years old, said Frank Jachim, the town's information technology consultant.

Though the website's address will remain the same — www.townofdyer.com — Jachim said residents can expect a more modern site.

The new website also will be more responsive, making it accessible across devices, including desktops, smart phones and tablets.

The biggest focus, Jachim said, is getting information to residents.

"The goal is to provide a convenient means of connecting our residents and businesses with all the services, resources and key information that the town of Dyer has to offer ... to ensure our residents and businesses are as informed and engaged as possible," Jachim said in an email.