Dyer lowering speed limit on Calumet Avenue to 35 mph

DYER — The town is slowing things down on Calumet Avenue.
Dyer Town Manager David Hein on Monday announced plans to lower the speed limit on Calumet Avenue from Main Street to U.S. 30 from 45 mph to 35 mph.
"This area has seen an increase in commercial development, as well as an expansion of activity at our Central Park," Hein said in a news release.
"The new reduced speed limit of 35 mph is consistent with the posted speed limit for the contiguous portion of Calumet Avenue to the north."
Hein said the reduction was made for the safety of motorists, as well as pedestrians in town.
The decision to lower the speed limit was approved by the Dyer Town Council in a 4-0 vote Thursday. Councilman Steve Kramer, D-Ward 5, was absent.
During the Thursday meeting, Hein said the town collaborated with the Dyer Police Department, as well as the town engineer, for the project.
As soon as the town changes its speed limit signs, the new speed can be enforced, Town Attorney Adam Sedia said during the meeting.
Notices of the reduced speed limit will be posted starting Monday, warning drivers of the change, and will continue through the weekend, Hein said.
Beginning Sept. 20, the new speed limit of 35 mph will be enforced.
The change was received with mixed reviews after the town posted a press release on its Facebook page notifying residents and Regionites alike of the change.
Rick La Fever, of Merrillville, told The Times he thinks the speed limit on Calumet is fine at 45 mph.
"Every time you turn around, some town, village, city, seems to just want to put more and more restrictions on people," La Fever said.
To La Fever, the reduction appears to be a way to generate revenue, and as someone who travels down Calumet often to get to Fitness Pointe in Munster, La Fever said he thinks the reduction is short sighted.
He also would like to see the town's data and if the town has seen more accidents on the stretch of road.
"They didn't give you any warning. They decided to put it up today, the press release today, and they're going to start next Monday," La Fever said. "Seems a little odd. Why so short? What got them all intense on changing the speed limit in seven days? Normally, it's like 30 days, 45 days."