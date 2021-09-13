Dyer lowering speed limit on Calumet Avenue to 35 mph

Beginning Sept. 20, the new speed limit of 35 mph will be enforced.

The change was received with mixed reviews after the town posted a press release on its Facebook page notifying residents and Regionites alike of the change.

Rick La Fever, of Merrillville, told The Times he thinks the speed limit on Calumet is fine at 45 mph.

"Every time you turn around, some town, village, city, seems to just want to put more and more restrictions on people," La Fever said.

To La Fever, the reduction appears to be a way to generate revenue, and as someone who travels down Calumet often to get to Fitness Pointe in Munster, La Fever said he thinks the reduction is short sighted.

He also would like to see the town's data and if the town has seen more accidents on the stretch of road.

"They didn't give you any warning. They decided to put it up today, the press release today, and they're going to start next Monday," La Fever said. "Seems a little odd. Why so short? What got them all intense on changing the speed limit in seven days? Normally, it's like 30 days, 45 days."

