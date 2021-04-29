Dyer names new town manager, fire and police chiefs

DYER — The town is looking to shake up its leadership in the coming months.

During a special meeting Thursday, the Dyer Town Council extended an employment offer to current Dyer Police Chief David Hein to fill the role of town manager.

If Hein accepts the conditional offer, he would begin as town manager July 5.

"I'm excited about the changes, and humbled by the support for the next transition. (It's) something I've been working on for a long time," Hein told The Times.

"I was a fireman when I was 18. I was a dispatcher when I was 21. I was a cop when I (was) 23, and this is all in the town of Dyer. So it's a great way for me to continue my service to the town and the residents."

Hein first joined the Dyer Police Department 25 years ago and has served as chief for nine years.

The longtime officer told The Times transitioning into the town's top administrative role is bittersweet, but he always thought he would end up at Dyer Town Hall after his police career.

As Hein looks to take the helm of the town this summer, he said he hopes to increase communication and keep Dyer moving forward.