Dyer names new town manager, fire and police chiefs

DYER — The town is looking to shake up its leadership in the coming months.
During a special meeting Thursday, the Dyer Town Council extended an employment offer to current Dyer Police Chief David Hein to fill the role of town manager.
If Hein accepts the conditional offer, he would begin as town manager July 5.
"I'm excited about the changes, and humbled by the support for the next transition. (It's) something I've been working on for a long time," Hein told The Times.
"I was a fireman when I was 18. I was a dispatcher when I was 21. I was a cop when I (was) 23, and this is all in the town of Dyer. So it's a great way for me to continue my service to the town and the residents."
Hein first joined the Dyer Police Department 25 years ago and has served as chief for nine years.
The longtime officer told The Times transitioning into the town's top administrative role is bittersweet, but he always thought he would end up at Dyer Town Hall after his police career.
As Hein looks to take the helm of the town this summer, he said he hopes to increase communication and keep Dyer moving forward.
"I think we have a very unique town that presents a great quality of life for families and people," Hein said.
"I think we need to share that with everybody, and make everybody feel as part of their own town and decisions that are being made are one that everybody can share in."
Town Council President Alan Brooks, R-Ward 3, told The Times he believes Hein will be great town manager.
"He started out in the volunteer fire department as an 18 year old, (and) moved his way up fire department, public works, police. He's been continuing his education. I believe he's close to having his master's," Brooks said.
"Even when I was caucused in two years ago, that's all I heard — that Dave was being trained into the position. ... The guy really cares about the town. I think he's going to do a great job."
According to town Ordinance No. 2021-9, which establishes salaries, wages and compensation for the town for 2021, Hein's new salary will be $120,000.14.
His current salary, according to the town's 2021 salary ordinance, is $99,888.62.
Once Hein moves into his new role, recently appointed Assistant Police Chief William Alcott will be made police chief. Alcott served with the Homewood Police Department for more than 20 years, including roughly five years as police chief.
The town manager position is currently held by Tom DeGiulio, who has been with the town since 2016.
"I'm certainly looking forward to slowing down, and if I pick up some other stuff, that would be great. I'm not looking to continue working long hours," DeGiulio told The Times.
"I was hired with the with the mission to get a lot of projects started and done, and I think I've done that. I've been fortunate that a lot of good employees have been very helpful."
Also Thursday, the town announced its pick for a new, full-time fire chief.
In the beginning of the summer, Griffith fire Capt. Joe Martin will take the helm of the Dyer Fire Department.
"I am excited, and I am completely humbled by the opportunity. It's very amazing. ... I'm not often at a loss for words, and a lot of people will tell you that, but right now I am," Martin said. "I'm just excited for the opportunity to be able to help the department, its members, and all of its citizens grow with the fire service as a whole."
Martin, a Griffith native, also is a training officer with the Griffith Fire Department and heads up the District 1 Lake Country Recruit Fire Academy. He has been a firefighter for 17 years.