Dyer prepares to take new fire station online

Station No. 2 was built in 1978. Stutler said the new facility offers more room for staff, including training, shower facilities and space for police and parks. Police have a smaller bay area, while parks has storage space.

Other amenities include an extractor for washing firefighter gear after major incidents and Airvacs in the bay area for removing carbon emissions from fire vehicles. An upstairs area provides additional storage space.

Council Vice President Mary Tanis, R-Ward 4, noted how much in the new station is hands-on.

“Residents appreciate that, especially the young ones,” she said.

The new station has wall computers for training and for connecting to Lake County fire crews.

Stutler said fire calls have definitely increased from the 500 received when he started 33 years ago. The department received 1,724 calls in 2020 and 1,734 in 2019, 85% of which were EMS calls, the chief said.

The town broke ground for the new station last May. Talks on the project go back to 2015. One reason for the delay, DeGiulio said, was location. Some wanted to build on the site of Station 2, but there was not enough room, the town manager said.