Dyer prepares to take new fire station online

DYER — Within a few weeks, the town will have a new and larger fire station.
Dyer Town Council members toured Central Park Fire Station Saturday, which was given its new name during a recent Town Council meeting due to its location.
Town Manager Tom DeGiulio projected the 10,500-square-foot facility will be ready by the end of February.
Some utility work remains on the $3.1 million building that will serve fire, police, and park departments.
Fire Chief Thad Stutler explained the new station provides space and storage room for police and parks.
Located at 930 213th St., a few doors west of the former Station No. 2, the new station was built on property from Central Park, the town’s largest park.
The town’s other fire station, which houses other municipal departments, is located on Hart Street.
Dyer has a staff of 34 paid, on-call firefighters, about half of whom are also emergency medical technicians.
Stutler said the new station will not have sleeping quarters but can house 16 firefighters. The bay area, the chief said, has room for two pumpers, one special-use vehicle, one “squad” vehicle for transporting extra staff, one inflatable boat and one small trailer holding medical supplies.
Station No. 2 was built in 1978. Stutler said the new facility offers more room for staff, including training, shower facilities and space for police and parks. Police have a smaller bay area, while parks has storage space.
Other amenities include an extractor for washing firefighter gear after major incidents and Airvacs in the bay area for removing carbon emissions from fire vehicles. An upstairs area provides additional storage space.
Council Vice President Mary Tanis, R-Ward 4, noted how much in the new station is hands-on.
“Residents appreciate that, especially the young ones,” she said.
The new station has wall computers for training and for connecting to Lake County fire crews.
Stutler said fire calls have definitely increased from the 500 received when he started 33 years ago. The department received 1,724 calls in 2020 and 1,734 in 2019, 85% of which were EMS calls, the chief said.
The town broke ground for the new station last May. Talks on the project go back to 2015. One reason for the delay, DeGiulio said, was location. Some wanted to build on the site of Station 2, but there was not enough room, the town manager said.
“A lot of people worked on this project,” DeGiulio said. “The town has been talking about it for a long time.”
Tanis added, “We got a lot of residents’ input.”
Several residential subdivisions are in the area of the new station, including Briar Ridge to the north and Briar Crossing to the east.
“The building is phenomenal,” Stutler said. “Everything is for safety. We’re trying to make the building eco-friendly, but at the same time, functional. The project went well.”
The building architect is CSK Architects of Crown Point. General contractor is Hasse Construction Co. of Calumet City.