Dyer Summer Fest returns Thursday

DYER — After being canceled in 2020, the Dyer Summer Fest is back.
The festival is set to kick off Thursday with carnival rides, midway games, a "kidz" zone, food and non-food vendors and a beer garden, according to the town's website.
The fest will be from 5-10:30 p.m. Thursday; 5-11:30 p.m. Friday; 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1-10 p.m. Sunday.
Before the fest begins Thursday, there will be a bike parade at Pheasant Hills Park. Registration for the bike parade will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the parade to immediately follow.
A showing of "Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!" will be shown at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.
Here's what attendees can expect as they attend the fest this week:
Thursday
Entertainment on the Main Stage: A tribute to veterans and first responders, time: 6:40 p.m.; Sound Connection, time: 7-10 p.m.
Cardinal rides: 5-10:30 p.m.
Midway games: 5-10:30 p.m.
Food vendors: 5-10:30 p.m.
Beer garden: 5-10:30 p.m.
Cardboard creation parade: At dusk
Friday
Entertainment on the Main Stage: Little Giant, time: 8-11 p.m.
Cardinal rides: 5-11 p.m.
Midway games: 5-11 p.m.
Kidz Zone: 5-9 p.m.
Food vendors: 5-11:30 p.m.
Beer garden: 5-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Entertainment on the Main Stage: Sound Connection, time: 2-7 p.m.; In the Stix, time: 8-11 p.m.
Cardinal rides: 2-11 p.m.
Midway games: 2-11 p.m.
Kidz Zone: 2-8 p.m.
Food vendors: 2-11:30 p.m.
Beer garden: 2-11:30 p.m.
Sunday
Entertainment on the Main Stage: Sound Connection, time: 1-9 p.m.
Cardinal rides: 1-9:30 p.m.
Midway games: 1-9:30 p.m.
Kidz Zone: 1-7 p.m.
Food vendors: 1-10 p.m.
Beer garden: 1-10 p.m.
Fireworks display: 9:15 p.m.
For more information, contact Dyer Parks and Recreation at 219-865-2505, or visit the town's special events Facebook page @dyerspecialevents.