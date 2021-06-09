Dyer Summer Fest returns Thursday

DYER — After being canceled in 2020, the Dyer Summer Fest is back.

The festival is set to kick off Thursday with carnival rides, midway games, a "kidz" zone, food and non-food vendors and a beer garden, according to the town's website.

The fest will be from 5-10:30 p.m. Thursday; 5-11:30 p.m. Friday; 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1-10 p.m. Sunday.

Before the fest begins Thursday, there will be a bike parade at Pheasant Hills Park. Registration for the bike parade will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the parade to immediately follow.

A showing of "Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!" will be shown at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

Here's what attendees can expect as they attend the fest this week:

Thursday

Entertainment on the Main Stage: A tribute to veterans and first responders, time: 6:40 p.m.; Sound Connection, time: 7-10 p.m.

Cardinal rides: 5-10:30 p.m.

Midway games: 5-10:30 p.m.

Food vendors: 5-10:30 p.m.

Beer garden: 5-10:30 p.m.

Cardboard creation parade: At dusk