 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dyer Summer Fest returns Thursday
urgent

Dyer Summer Fest returns Thursday

Dyer Summer Fest returns Thursday

Lydia Rodriguez, left of Crown Point, and Camila Castro, of Schererville, fly on the Cliff Hanger ride June 8, 2019, at the Dyer Summer Fest in Pheasant Hills Park.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

DYER — After being canceled in 2020, the Dyer Summer Fest is back. 

The festival is set to kick off Thursday with carnival rides, midway games, a "kidz" zone, food and non-food vendors and a beer garden, according to the town's website. 

The fest will be from 5-10:30 p.m. Thursday; 5-11:30 p.m. Friday; 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1-10 p.m. Sunday.

Before the fest begins Thursday, there will be a bike parade at Pheasant Hills Park. Registration for the bike parade will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the parade to immediately follow.

A showing of "Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!" will be shown at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Here's what attendees can expect as they attend the fest this week:

Thursday 

Entertainment on the Main Stage: A tribute to veterans and first responders, time: 6:40 p.m.; Sound Connection, time: 7-10 p.m. 

Cardinal rides: 5-10:30 p.m.

Midway games: 5-10:30 p.m.

Food vendors: 5-10:30 p.m.

Beer garden: 5-10:30 p.m.

Cardboard creation parade: At dusk

Friday 

Entertainment on the Main Stage: Little Giant, time: 8-11 p.m.  

Cardinal rides: 5-11 p.m.

Midway games: 5-11 p.m.

Kidz Zone: 5-9 p.m.

Food vendors: 5-11:30 p.m.

Beer garden: 5-11:30 p.m.

Saturday 

Entertainment on the Main Stage: Sound Connection, time: 2-7 p.m.; In the Stix, time: 8-11 p.m.  

Cardinal rides: 2-11 p.m.

Midway games: 2-11 p.m.

Kidz Zone: 2-8 p.m.  

Food vendors: 2-11:30 p.m. 

Beer garden: 2-11:30 p.m. 

Sunday 

Entertainment on the Main Stage: Sound Connection, time: 1-9 p.m.  

Cardinal rides: 1-9:30 p.m.

Midway games: 1-9:30 p.m. 

Kidz Zone: 1-7 p.m.

Food vendors: 1-10 p.m.

Beer garden: 1-10 p.m. 

Fireworks display: 9:15 p.m. 

For more information, contact Dyer Parks and Recreation at 219-865-2505, or visit the town's special events Facebook page @dyerspecialevents.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The world now officially has five oceans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts