Dyer to host drive-thru Santa visits
urgent

Dyer to host drive-thru Santa visits

Santa

Santa Claus visits with Lila Hahn, 2, of Valparaiso during the Santa & Sirens benefit Dec. 12 at the Valpo Parks maintenance facility. 

 Steve Euvino, file, The Times

DYER — Santa Claus is coming to town. 

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Santa will be at the Dyer Police Department, 2150 Hart St., greeting those on the nice list from the comfort of their cars, the department said in a Facebook post

Dyer Police Chief David Hein said the event was created to offer families a pandemic-friendly way to visit with Santa.

Each family will have time to chat with Mr. Claus, as well as drop off any pictures or letters they'd like the jolly man to have. 

Those who wish to participate should arrive at the police department Saturday afternoon. As families arrive, they will be given instructions on where to line up. 

Each car will receive a treat bag, while supplies last. 

Gallery: Holiday lights of Northwest Indiana

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

