Dyer to host drive-thru Santa visits

DYER — Santa Claus is coming to town.
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Santa will be at the Dyer Police Department, 2150 Hart St., greeting those on the nice list from the comfort of their cars, the department said in a Facebook post.
Dyer Police Chief David Hein said the event was created to offer families a pandemic-friendly way to visit with Santa.
Each family will have time to chat with Mr. Claus, as well as drop off any pictures or letters they'd like the jolly man to have.
Those who wish to participate should arrive at the police department Saturday afternoon. As families arrive, they will be given instructions on where to line up.
Each car will receive a treat bag, while supplies last.
