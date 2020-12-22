Dyer to take over canceled Munster Krazy Kaplans fireworks show on Christmas Eve

DYER — After a string of phone calls and a logistics meeting, 2020 is now set to end with a bang in Dyer.
When the town of Munster canceled a free Christmas Eve fireworks show by Krazy Kaplans, Dyer officials made calls in hopes of bringing the display to town.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dyer became the official host of the free pyrotechnics presentation, which is set for 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, at Pheasant Hills Park, east of Hart Street next to the Pheasant Hills subdivision. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their cars.
Greg Kaplan, owner of the fireworks chain, said he understands why Munster had to cancel and hopes Krazy Kaplans will be able to again light up the sky during the annual July 3 fireworks show at Centennial Park.
Kaplan also thanked the town of Dyer for pulling the show together.
"It was something I had a bug in my head about doing, and I thought it would be nice with what's been going on with everybody in life and society, it hasn't been too pleasant," Kaplan said. "I just thought it would be nice to give something back and for somebody to have something to look forward to for Christmas Eve."
The show will run about 15-20 minutes, but the rest of the show is under wraps, Kaplan said.
"Do you tell your kids what you're getting them for Christmas before you give them the presents? ... We're going to put on a wonderful show. It's going to be worth coming to see."
Councilman Eric Schultz, D-Ward 2, who helped spearhead the move, said he's proud of town staff for "scrambling to make this happen for our residents," and thankful Kaplan and his team were willing, and able, to bring the show to Dyer.
"This was a really nice gesture by Greg Kaplan to throw out a free firework show for anyone that was interested, and I just hated to see it get canceled," Schultz said.
"If people are doing the socially responsible thing, they're not having massive Christmas parties. So maybe this could be something to take place of what they normally do."
Councilman Bob Starkey, R-Ward 1, who also worked on the move, said town officials consider the show a "COVID-friendly event."
"We thought, well, for the most part, everybody's probably going to be sitting in their cars because it's going to be freezing cold. And if they do get out, they're probably just going to get out, stand by their car to stand up and take pictures," Starkey said. "We are advising people to — if you do step out — make sure you're mindful of that social distancing."
Starkey added he's impressed the town was able to come together within a couple of hours so the show could go on.
"It's a good Merry Christmas present to the residents, and it really is (due to) the generosity of Greg Kaplan," Starkey said.
Dyer Police Chief David Hein said extra police officers will be out to ensure traffic safety, as well as monitor any crowds to make sure people are out of the firework hot zone.
"We're looking forward to it, very exciting, and hopefully, it's a tradition that will last," Hein said.
Dyer Fire Chief Thad Stutler confirmed the town received its permit from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday afternoon, giving the show a final green light.
Stutler noted Krazy Kaplans usually does the fireworks display for the town's Summerfest.
"We're well familiar with them. It's the same shoot site in Pheasant Hills Park that we've used in the past, it's usually the one we use. It's all the same safety zones and everything we always use," Stutler said. "Pretty much everything was in place, without it being in place yet, if that makes sense."