Dyer to take over canceled Munster Krazy Kaplans fireworks show on Christmas Eve

The show will run about 15-20 minutes, but the rest of the show is under wraps, Kaplan said.

"Do you tell your kids what you're getting them for Christmas before you give them the presents? ... We're going to put on a wonderful show. It's going to be worth coming to see."

Councilman Eric Schultz, D-Ward 2, who helped spearhead the move, said he's proud of town staff for "scrambling to make this happen for our residents," and thankful Kaplan and his team were willing, and able, to bring the show to Dyer.

"This was a really nice gesture by Greg Kaplan to throw out a free firework show for anyone that was interested, and I just hated to see it get canceled," Schultz said.

"If people are doing the socially responsible thing, they're not having massive Christmas parties. So maybe this could be something to take place of what they normally do."

Councilman Bob Starkey, R-Ward 1, who also worked on the move, said town officials consider the show a "COVID-friendly event."