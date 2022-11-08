Dyer Town Council seems to turn entirely red; incumbents appear victorious in St. John, Cedar Lake council races

It appears that for the first time in recent history, all six of the Dyer's elected positions will be held by Republicans.

The Dyer Republicans celebrated a victory for all three Town Council candidates as results came in Tuesday night.

According to election results reported Tuesday evening; Mary K. Timm beat incumbent Alicia Myers in Ward 2, incumbent Mary Tanis beat Eric Schultz in Ward 4 and Annette Ludwig beat incumbent Steven Kramer in Ward 5.

For the past several years, the council has flipped back-and-fourth between Republican and Democratic majorities. Before the Tuesday election, two of the five town councilmembers were Democrats. Republican Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Astor was elected in 2019 after longtime Democrat Clerk-Treasurer Pat Hawrot retired.

"I am just so happy that I get to work with a group that can communicate effectively and work as a team," Tanis said. "It's a great day for Dyer and for Lake County."

Tanis, Timm and Ludwig ran on a united platform of keeping Dyer "safe and sound," Tanis said. Her top priorities include ensuring Dyer stays on track with the comprehensive plan, continuing to attract businesses to the town and collaborating with surrounding communities.

"This really is unprecedented, it is certainly something brand-new for Dyer," Town Council President Robert Starkey, R-1, said.

Incumbents appear victorious in St. John, Cedar Lake

St. John Town Council President and Ward 3 incumbent Gerald Swets, who ran as a Republican, appeared to be victorious as of Tuesday evening. St. John Republican Committee Chairman and At-Large Town Council Representative Mike Aurelio said poll results showed Swets beating Bill "Billy" Manousopoulos, who ran as an independent.

"We fought hard for this, but I'm humbled by the trust the voters in St. John have places in me," Swets said. "Our work is really just beginning."

Swets said he will continue to make the town "a better place to work, live and raise a family."

Swets was first elected to the council in 2018. He has said he originally ran for office because he was "frustrated by the unbridled residential growth in town."

Swets hopes to maintain controlled development in St. John by expanding the park system, maintaining the roads, creating a community center and moving forward with the riverfront district project and the reconstruction of 93rd Avenue.

In the Cedar Lake Town Council race, Ward 3 incumbent Julie Rivera, a Republican, appeared to beat Democrat Dana Plant. Rivera has served on the Town Council for eight years. Plant previously served on the council for four years.

"I just wanted to say that my opponent ran a good clean race, but I believe the voters in Cedar Lake are very cognizant of the progress that we've made in the last eight years," Rivera said.

Rivera originally campaigned on the promise she would kickstart the eco-restoration of Cedar Lake. This spring, the town broke ground on the project, which will include the dredging of the lake.

Going forward, Rivera said she plans to continue supporting the eco-restoration project while strengthening the town's police and fire departments.