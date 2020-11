Dyer town facilities to close to public, officials say

DYER — As coronavirus cases continue to climb, local leaders made the decision to shut down all Dyer buildings to the public.

Officials announced the closure will be in effect at the end of the business day Wednesday until further notice. All departments will service residents remotely and continue regular operations.

Anyone in need of police, fire or medical assistance should call 911. Dyer Town Hall will still be reachable at 219-865-6108, along with all other departments that can be contacted by phone listed on the town website.

In addition, utility bills can be mailed or dropped in an outside box at the Dyer Town Hall. Building permit applications and business and contractor registrations can also be completed on the town's website.

Recycle drop-off is also available by appointment with the Public Works Department.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.