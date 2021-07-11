E-scooters coming to Gary

GARY — A flock of Birds landed in the Steel City this weekend.

Instead of being powered by wings, these fowl are fueled by batteries.

The city on Friday announced plans to partner with shared electric scooter company, Bird Rides, Inc., to bring e-scooters to the city.

Residents can fly on the e-scooters by downloading the Bird mobile phone application, available in the App Store or Google Play, and paying a per-minute fee.

Initially, the Bird scooters will nest in the city's Miller and University Park neighborhoods, according to a news release.

“We’re excited to welcome Bird to Gary, and we look forward to seeing our residents enjoy these e-scooters around town,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a news release. “They’ll make a great addition to our community, and it’s a fun, environmentally friendly way to link our neighborhoods.”

Bird users must be 18 years old and are encouraged to wear a helmet while they ride; all users will be required to follow the rules of the road, a press release states.

The e-scooters can be used on roads, as well as bike lanes, and can reach up to 15 mph.