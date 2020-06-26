Eads School stages battle of lemonade stands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A schoolwide reading project at Eads Elementary has raised nearly $1,000 for a childhood cancer research foundation and brought the school community together following nine weeks of e-learning.

Eads Elementary Principal Linda Bevil decided it was time to put the computers away and read together as a school.

Eads School chose to participate in the One School … One Book program for a summer reading project.

“We want our families to stay connected during the summer and this fun book will challenge families to read and have fun together,” Bevil said.

Using a homemade lemonade stand, the Eads staff staged a lemonade party and book pickup after school ended. Each family received the book “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies. A reading calendar along with weekly fun activities accompanied the book.

Families are encouraged to read along each week and answer trivia questions about what they have read. For those who miss their teachers, they can tune in each week to see a teacher read the next chapter in the book.