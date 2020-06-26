Eads School stages battle of lemonade stands

MUNSTER — A schoolwide reading project at Eads Elementary has raised nearly $1,000 for a childhood cancer research foundation and brought the school community together following nine weeks of e-learning.
Eads Elementary Principal Linda Bevil decided it was time to put the computers away and read together as a school.
Eads School chose to participate in the One School … One Book program for a summer reading project.
“We want our families to stay connected during the summer and this fun book will challenge families to read and have fun together,” Bevil said.
Using a homemade lemonade stand, the Eads staff staged a lemonade party and book pickup after school ended. Each family received the book “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies. A reading calendar along with weekly fun activities accompanied the book.
Families are encouraged to read along each week and answer trivia questions about what they have read. For those who miss their teachers, they can tune in each week to see a teacher read the next chapter in the book.
Families are also encouraged to design their own lemonade stand. Munster police officers will pick the best lemonade and the most creative lemonade stand from over 20 participating families. Judging continues this weekend. The winning families will receive an ice cream treat courtesy of the principal. Winners are expected to be announced on Monday.
Families are able to donate the proceeds from their lemonade stand to The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation whose mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Eads families have raised nearly $1,000, Bevil said.
PTO President Stephanie Czapka held a lemonade stand in her neighborhood.
“Our favorite activity so far this summer was having a lemonade stand and having friends stop by for a taste,” Czapka said. “Many of our friends also held virtual lemonade stands so they could also donate to The Alex’s Lemonade Foundation.”
