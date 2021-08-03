Early-stage funding expanded for Indiana startup companies

A federal match program that provides early-stage funding to startup companies in Indiana has been expanded.
Elevate Ventures plans to grow its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer matching program to give Indiana companies more access to startup capital.
“The SBIR/STTR program is one of the largest sources of funding for innovation-driven companies at their earliest stage of development,” said Ting Gootee, chief investment officer at Elevate Ventures. “This additional support provides another edge for Indiana companies to compete nationally.”
The program provides funding through 11 federal agencies to back research and development and drive technological innovation. Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures, a venture capital firm that's invested more than $116 million in more than 400 companies, manages the program in Indiana in conjunction with the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
It already provided Phase 1 funding to determine the commercial feasibility of R&D efforts. Elevate now will provide further funding through Phase II, matching up to $75,000 per award and $150,000 per company via standard convertible note.
Elevate Venture provided $1.3 million in funding through the program to 25 companies, including Advanced Science and Automation Corp. in Indianapolis, Akanocure Pharmaceuticals Inc. in West Lafayette, Consensus Networks LLC in South Bend, Continuity Pharma LLC in West Lafayette, Engine Research Associates Inc. in Fort Wayne, Eperture LLC in Columbus and Flightprofiler LLC in Newton.
Those firms also landed nearly $6 million in federal grant funding.
For more information or to apply for funding, visit elevateventures.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
Open
Ramen District plans to bring the trendy Japanese noodle soup, traditionally served with ingredients like pork belly, boiled eggs, miso, seawe…
Coming soon
The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Valparaiso and Schererville should be open within weeks.
Closed
The Room music venue in Highland has closed after a five-year run of entertaining the Region.
Open
Good News Vintage is selling antiques and vintage goods in downtown Michigan City.
On the move
Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande in downtown Lansing is moving to a new location on Torrence Avenue.
Open
A Classic Spa opened in downtown Valparaiso, celebrating a ribbon cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the week before last.
Reopen
Starbucks at 9150 Calumet Ave. in Munster reopened after being closed for renovations for a few weeks. The Seattle-based cafe chain freshened …
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon