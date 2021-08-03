Early-stage funding expanded for Indiana startup companies

A federal match program that provides early-stage funding to startup companies in Indiana has been expanded.

Elevate Ventures plans to grow its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer matching program to give Indiana companies more access to startup capital.

“The SBIR/STTR program is one of the largest sources of funding for innovation-driven companies at their earliest stage of development,” said Ting Gootee, chief investment officer at Elevate Ventures. “This additional support provides another edge for Indiana companies to compete nationally.”

The program provides funding through 11 federal agencies to back research and development and drive technological innovation. Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures, a venture capital firm that's invested more than $116 million in more than 400 companies, manages the program in Indiana in conjunction with the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

It already provided Phase 1 funding to determine the commercial feasibility of R&D efforts. Elevate now will provide further funding through Phase II, matching up to $75,000 per award and $150,000 per company via standard convertible note.