East Chicago Central High School moves to remote learning following online threat

EAST CHICAGO — Students will be working from home Thursday after police said they became aware of a threat against East Chicago Central High School late Wednesday night.

According to the East Chicago Police Department's Facebook page, officers were "actively investigating the threat" as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. East Chicago Central's Facebook page posted less than an hour later that the school would have a remote learning day Thursday, with lessons to be posted online by teachers.

Police department and school representatives were not immediately available for comment early Thursday morning.

"Parents need to take this moment and speak to their children about the severity of making threats online and the legal consequences behind them," ECPD posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact the department's criminal investigations division at 219-391-8318 or leave an anonymous tip at 219-391-8500.

