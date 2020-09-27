East Chicago City Council moves ahead on longevity pay

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved on first reading an ordinance that fixes salaries for police and fire personnel for 2021, despite an objection from Mayor Anthony Copeland's office.

The ordinance must still be considered on second and third readings.

The ordinance was sponsored by Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, and Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large.

Perez said that while there are no salary raises proposed, there are raises in longevity pay.

He went over details of the ordinance at a recent meeting of the council's Public Safety Committee.

"In 2012, the city froze longevity for firefighters and police," Perez said. "So all the new guys coming in after that time were not getting longevity."

Under the new ordinance, police officers and firefighters would receive an extra $1,225 annually for 3 to 7 years of service, $2,500 for 8 to 12 years, $3,725 for 13 to 19 years and $5,000 for 20-plus years.

Perez, the city's former fire chief, said longevity pay is important because it gets calculated into pension payments.