East Chicago City Council moves ahead on longevity pay

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved on first reading an ordinance that fixes salaries for police and fire personnel for 2021, despite an objection from Mayor Anthony Copeland's office.
The ordinance must still be considered on second and third readings.
The ordinance was sponsored by Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, and Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large.
Perez said that while there are no salary raises proposed, there are raises in longevity pay.
He went over details of the ordinance at a recent meeting of the council's Public Safety Committee.
"In 2012, the city froze longevity for firefighters and police," Perez said. "So all the new guys coming in after that time were not getting longevity."
Under the new ordinance, police officers and firefighters would receive an extra $1,225 annually for 3 to 7 years of service, $2,500 for 8 to 12 years, $3,725 for 13 to 19 years and $5,000 for 20-plus years.
Perez, the city's former fire chief, said longevity pay is important because it gets calculated into pension payments.
At a Sept. 22 meeting of the City Council, City Attorney Carla Morgan read a letter on behalf of Copeland that asked the council to delay any potential increased compensation for police and fire until next year when the city's financial situation can be assessed after first quarter projections are received.
Taking stock of city finances
The communication from the mayor mentioned layoffs at businesses within the city that have caused a decrease in local income tax collection, a decrease in gaming revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic and two major infrastructure projects the city will soon face as reasons to hold off on major changes to the public safety salary ordinance.
Fire Chief Anthony Serna and Police Chief Hector Rosario briefly addressed the council and submitted letters detailing what effect changes in the proposed ordinance would have on their departments.
"The projected immediate increase to the fire department budget exceeds three-quarters of a million dollars," Serna said. "Please consider these things before you cast your final vote."
Rosario's letter said the proposed ordinance would mean a cost increase of almost $550,000 in the police department budget for 2021.
The ordinance was approved on first reading by a vote of 8-1. Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, cast the lone vote against it. She attempted to have consideration of the ordinance tabled, noting the council's financial advisor was not present to answer questions. The motion to table was defeated by a 6-3 vote.