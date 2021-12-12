East Chicago Common Council tables salary ordinance

EAST CHICAGO —The Common Council has tabled an ordinance that would fix the salaries of elected officials for 2022.
The proposed ordinance does not include raises for the mayor nor council but does for the city clerk and city judge.
City Clerk Rich Medina presented his case for a salary increase at the council's Dec. 8 meeting.
Medina said that his $57,462 annual salary is much less compared to a number of other communities in Lake County and that the clerk's office has not seen a salary increase in 17 years.
"We have city employees making well more than the office of the city clerk," Medina said.
Medina said that he is seeking an annual salary of $75,000 and that he based that figure on Social Security Administration cost of living increases provided to recipients since 2004.
"I think $75,000 for the East Chicago city clerk is reasonable," Medina said. "It's a full-time job. We have a lot of responsibility. Our office handles a lot of money."
No council members expressed that they did not think a raise is warranted, but they will have to determine what that amount might be as the matter moves to the council's finance committee for discussion at a meeting set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 14.
The salary ordinance would need to be adopted before the start of the new year.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, pointed out that Medina has not been in the position of clerk during the entire period when no raise was provided.
Medina was chosen as clerk in a caucus conducted in February after former City Clerk Adrian Santos left to become North Township trustee.
Medina is a former East Chicago policeman and fireman and also served on the City Council for 16 years.
He said he hopes the council will honor his raise request.
"The city clerk has been disrespected in so many ways for so many years, and I think it's about time that it's corrected," Medina said.
Councilman Dwayne Rancifer, D-at-large, said he believes a raise is fair.
"But just to say a raise of this significance at one point, I don't necessarily, personally, fully agree with," Rancifer said.
City Court Judge Sonya Morris also addressed the council regarding her request for a salary increase from the roughly $61,000 she earns annually now to the same $75,000 amount that Medina seeks.
Morris has served in her position for almost 18 years.
Morris said that she agrees with Medina that it has been a long time since a salary increase has occurred and that it is the right thing to do.
"The salary increase should be commensurate with the prestige of the position, the time and the commitment to the position and commensurate with our representation of the office of judge and clerk of the City of East Chicago," Morris said.
Council Vice President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, made a motion to table the salary ordinance, and the council voted 6-3 to do so.