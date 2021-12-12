East Chicago Common Council tables salary ordinance

EAST CHICAGO —The Common Council has tabled an ordinance that would fix the salaries of elected officials for 2022.

The proposed ordinance does not include raises for the mayor nor council but does for the city clerk and city judge.

City Clerk Rich Medina presented his case for a salary increase at the council's Dec. 8 meeting.

Medina said that his $57,462 annual salary is much less compared to a number of other communities in Lake County and that the clerk's office has not seen a salary increase in 17 years.

"We have city employees making well more than the office of the city clerk," Medina said.

Medina said that he is seeking an annual salary of $75,000 and that he based that figure on Social Security Administration cost of living increases provided to recipients since 2004.

"I think $75,000 for the East Chicago city clerk is reasonable," Medina said. "It's a full-time job. We have a lot of responsibility. Our office handles a lot of money."