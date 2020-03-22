East Chicago Council considers reimbursement policy

"In my opinion, members of this council are trying to appropriate taxpayer dollars that they are not entitled to," Rodriguez said. "You are trying to pick the pockets of the East Chicago taxpayers."

City Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, did not agree with Rodriguez's assessment.

"We're not picking the pockets of the residents," Garcia said. "We have quite a few new council members that do need to get trained."

In January, four new members joined the Council following the results of last year's election.

The Times reported late last year that East Chicago City Council members make $45,614.52 annually.

The City Council also approved by a vote on first reading an ordinance that authorizes the city to issue revenue bonds to help finance the Lakeshore Manor Apartments.

"This is replacement housing for the current Nicosia building," said Ezra Burdix, president of DTM real estate, a co-developer on the project.

Burdix said the new development will be located on both sides of Main St.reet, just north of 136th Street.

He said there will be two buildings with a total of 206 units of independent senior living.