East Chicago Council considers reimbursement policy

EAST CHICAGO — City Council members will be reimbursed for reasonable education and travel expenses incurred for purposes of city-related business if an ordinance allowing that gains final approval.
The council approved such an ordinance by a unanimous vote recently, but it still must pass on second and third readings.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, was not present.
City Council Attorney John Bushemi said other elected officials in the city, including the mayor, clerk and judge, are allowed by existing ordinances to participate in educational programs and submit vouchers for reimbursement when they incur expenses for travel, hotels, meals and registration fees.
He said non-elected city employees are also allowed by ordinance to do so if they attend an educational seminar by assignment of their department head.
"The only individuals in city government at the present time that are not able to be reimbursed for education-related expenses are the nine members of the Common Council," Bushemi said.
He said a current city employee salary ordinance allows City Council members can only be reimbursed the cost of the dues to attend and participate at a conference.
East Chicago resident Henry Rodriguez spoke out against the proposed new ordinance during the public comment portion of the meeting.
"In my opinion, members of this council are trying to appropriate taxpayer dollars that they are not entitled to," Rodriguez said. "You are trying to pick the pockets of the East Chicago taxpayers."
City Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, did not agree with Rodriguez's assessment.
"We're not picking the pockets of the residents," Garcia said. "We have quite a few new council members that do need to get trained."
In January, four new members joined the Council following the results of last year's election.
The Times reported late last year that East Chicago City Council members make $45,614.52 annually.
The City Council also approved by a vote on first reading an ordinance that authorizes the city to issue revenue bonds to help finance the Lakeshore Manor Apartments.
"This is replacement housing for the current Nicosia building," said Ezra Burdix, president of DTM real estate, a co-developer on the project.
Burdix said the new development will be located on both sides of Main St.reet, just north of 136th Street.
He said there will be two buildings with a total of 206 units of independent senior living.
"There will be four floors, no retail or commercial space in this building, but a lot of good common area and program space areas for the seniors," Burdix said.
He said the total cost of the development is $41 million and that the city has awarded $3.2 million toward the project.
Burdix said if all goes well construction could be completed as soon as November 2021.