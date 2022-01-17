East Chicago Council elects officers

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council met in special session recently to elect new officers for 2022.

Councilwoman Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, was elected president by her fellow council members by a vote of 8-1.

"I'm just really honored that they have the confidence in me to be president," Gonzalez said.

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, was the only other nominee for president.

Gonzalez was elected to the council in 2019 and is employed in the payroll department for Lake County.

Prior to the vote, Gonzalez identified her involvement with the council's finance committee and her experience with public safety as qualifications for president.

Gonzalez was a reserve police officer in East Chicago for eight years before joining the council and had worked as records clerk for the East Chicago police department.

"I'm really an advocate for the police officers and the firemen," Gonzalez said.

One of Gonzalez's goals for 2022 is to try to shorten the time council meetings last.