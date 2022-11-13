East Chicago council ordinance backs election of judges

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has adopted a resolution that declares its support for the election of Superior Court judges in Lake County.

The seven council members at a Nov. 9 meeting voted in favor of the resolution sponsored by Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th.

Orange said Lake County is one of four counties in the state — along with Allen, Marion and St. Joseph — that do not elect superior court judges.

The resolution says judges are appointed by the Indiana governor for those four counties while residents in 88 counties elect judges.

"When it comes down to Lake County, very few minorities or women are picked by the governor in this area, so we would like to have more representation if we could to ... elect the judges ourselves," Orange said.

Orange said state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, had asked her to present the resolution and that he's working on legislation on the matter.

She said Crown Point, Gary and Hammond have written similar resolutions.

"Our city should be able to elect people, our county should be able to elect people, that represent us and look like us," City Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said. "That's important."

In other city news, the council adopted a resolution 7-0 to allow a use variance so that a senior day care center can open at 502 W. 142nd St.

A petition for use variance had been filed with the Board of Zoning Appeals by Regal Adult Day Care Services Corp.

"It's a church currently and they're remodeling it to turn it into an adult day care facility," Gonzalez said. "It has gone through the BZA and they have recommended to approve it."

Gonzalez sponsored the resolution and told the council "adult day cares are needed more and more" and said it would be in a business area at Railroad Avenue and 142nd Street.

The council also adopted an ordinance designating $112,500 out of the city's gaming fund to pay for Christmas events and decorations citywide.