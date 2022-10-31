East Chicago Council overrides veto to approve fire, police raises

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council is overriding a mayoral veto of an ordinance providing a raise for police and fire personnel in 2023.

The result will mean a salary increase of $7,200 for all firefighters and police next year, said Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, who serves as chairman of the finance committee.

"We keep on losing officers," he said. "This is another way to retain them."

The council approved the ordinance Oct. 12, but Mayor Anthony Copeland sent a veto message to the council afterward, claiming that the council overstepped its authority.

Copeland's message said the law allows the council to fix wages and compensation for public safety employees. But the ordinance also attempts to establish such benefits as sick leave, vacation entitlement, personal days and a residency bonus that are beyond the council's authority.

The mayor also said it was fiscally irresponsible to adopt the salary ordinance before the 2023 civil city budget was adopted.

The council approved the ordinance 8-1, with Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, voting against it.

Orange stated previously that a 5% raise she said is standard across the county would have been more appropriate.

After the veto override, Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said the police and fire departments are deserving of the increase: "This will give them a competitive wage."

Also at its Oct. 26 meeting, the council unanimously approved on third and final reading a salary ordinance for appointed officers and employees of the city, other than police and fire, that Garcia said will provide a 5% increase across the board in 2023.

Unanimous approval was also given on final reading to an ordinance that establishes appropriations and tax rates for the city's sanitary district.

The ordinance includes a general fund budget of $12.95 million for the sanitary district in 2023.

The council was divided on its approval of the 2023 civil city budget, which eventually was adopted 5-4.

That was after Garcia made a motion to cut $8.5 million in anticipated casino revenue from the budget.

Garcia said he requested but did not receive detailed explanation from the city administration regarding how the money would be spent.

The council also voted 5-4 to approve Garcia's amendment to the ordinance.

Orange was among those who objected. She said cutting the money from the budget would result in city employees having to ask the council for money for such things as Christmas lights and senior events.

"A lot of that comes out of the casino budget," she said.

The ordinance that establishes appropriations and tax rates for the civil city budget in 2023 includes a general fund budget of $35,775,000.