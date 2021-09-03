East Chicago council president announces resignation

EAST CHICAGO — Emiliano Perez, the former East Chicago fire chief who was elected president of the City Council earlier this year, announced his resignation from the council in a Facebook post Friday.

Immediate attempts to reach Perez on Friday were unsuccessful.

In the Facebook post, which was published at 4:52 a.m., Perez said he was resigning because he and his family recently had purchased a “forever home” and would be moving out of the city in the next several months. He was resigning immediately, he wrote, because “in today’s political climate I thought it to be the right thing to step down now.”

Perez, who held one of the nine-member council’s three at-large seats, wrote that he moved to East Chicago in 1985 and began working as a firefighter eight years later. Perez went on to serve as fire chief and later worked as the chief of staff for Mayor Anthony Copeland.

Fellow Councilman Terence Hill said he was caught off-guard when he heard news of Perez’s resignation Friday but wished his now-former colleague well.