East Chicago council votes to adjust police, fire salaries

Similar changes to the fire department budget would cause a projected increase of almost $758,000, according to Serna.

The council also heard from representatives from the police and fire unions.

David Mata, president of East Chicago Firefighters Local 365, said firefighters are leaving the city for better benefits elsewhere.

"All we're asking for is to get back what we already had," Mata said.

The ordinance was adopted by a vote of 7-1.

The City Council also approved by a vote of 8-0 on first reading an ordinance sponsored by Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, that seeks to amend city code regarding public statements made by City Council members.

The ordinance states no council member shall issue a public statement that is attributed to the whole council unless authorized to do so by a majority of the council members.

"The reason why I brought this about is because I don't feel that one person should speak for the whole council," Orange said.

Orange said there have been a couple times when letters were sent to Copeland on behalf of the council but that not all members had even seen the letters.