East Chicago council votes to adjust police, fire salaries

EAST CHICAGO — Although facing a possible veto from the mayor's office, the City Council has approved an ordinance adjusting salaries for police and fire personnel for 2021.
"The intent of the adjustments made to the police and fire salary ordinance was to return benefits to the officers that existed a decade ago when there was substantial changes made in order to protect the fiscal health of the the city," said City Council financial advisor Steve Dalton.
City attorney Carla Morgan addressed the council as she had previously on behalf of Mayor Anthony Copeland and requested the council consider layoffs by major local companies that have caused a decrease in local income tax collection, a decrease in gaming revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, an anticipated decrease in property tax collection and major infrastructure projects that are soon to start before making major changes to the public safety salary ordinance.
Police Chief Hector Rosario and Fire Chief Anthony Serna also addressed the council to tell what effect the ordinance would have on their 2021 department budgets.
"The projected immediate increase to the Police Department budget is $406,702.64," Rosario said.
That figure was amended from the almost $550,000 he had projected earlier.
Increased longevity pay, expanding the number of personnel eligible for holiday pay, an increase in clothing allowance and additional sick leave hours were among the reasons given by Rosario for the higher budget.
Similar changes to the fire department budget would cause a projected increase of almost $758,000, according to Serna.
The council also heard from representatives from the police and fire unions.
David Mata, president of East Chicago Firefighters Local 365, said firefighters are leaving the city for better benefits elsewhere.
"All we're asking for is to get back what we already had," Mata said.
The ordinance was adopted by a vote of 7-1.
The City Council also approved by a vote of 8-0 on first reading an ordinance sponsored by Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, that seeks to amend city code regarding public statements made by City Council members.
The ordinance states no council member shall issue a public statement that is attributed to the whole council unless authorized to do so by a majority of the council members.
"The reason why I brought this about is because I don't feel that one person should speak for the whole council," Orange said.
Orange said there have been a couple times when letters were sent to Copeland on behalf of the council but that not all members had even seen the letters.
Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, voted along with the other council members in approval of the ordinance although he said he thought it was "a way to try to curb the freedom of speech."