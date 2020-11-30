East Chicago Council votes to pay vendor invoices

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago City Council has approved its accounts payable warrants previously rejected.
The council had voted 8-0 to deny the warrants at its Oct. 26 meeting after Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, requested that the council not approve warrants until the East Chicago Police Department is fully staffed.
That vote followed discussion of a young girl who had recently been shot in the city and later died.
Perez said the department has not been at full staffing in the three-plus years he has been on the council.
City department heads and contractors met at City Hall on Nov. 9 to tell of the troubles caused by the denial of contractual claims.
City Controller Valeriano Gomez said during that meeting more than 125 vendors who have payroll and expenses to meet were affected by the council's decision.
At the most recent meeting, Perez asked the four warrants previously denied be reconsidered, and the council voted to approve them.
Perez said it was not his intent to harm vendors, but he still believes the police department should have the maximum number of officers allowed.
"To stand up and ask that no vendors be paid until the police department is fully staffed, I think was not the wisest thing to do," Perez said.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, was not present at the Oct. 26 meeting, but said she was glad Perez reconsidered his decision.
"We should never take the vendors hostage," Orange said.
The council also approved on first reading an ordinance that seeks to establish COVID-19 personnel policies for first responders and restore employment benefits for first responders who have incurred the loss of paid sick leave, vacation days, reduction days or personal days due to COVID-19.
Some council members were concerned the ordinance did not provide a specific number of days an individual can be out and still be covered without loss of pay or days.
"This is intended to cover them for the duration of their illness of COVID," said Perez, who sponsored the ordinance.
Perez said if passed on first reading, he would set up a meeting to iron out the details to make the ordinance acceptable to the Council.
The vote was 9-0 to approve on first reading.
"I believe they need to get their back pay and their money back, but we have to have some type of guidelines," said Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd.
In other city news, the Council also approved a resolution that recommends COVID-19 safety tips for all upcoming holidays.
The resolution asks that residents only gather with people who live within their households and encourages virtual gatherings and dinners with extended family and friends.
"It tells the people of East Chicago that the pandemic is real," Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said.
Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, announced an outdoor Christmas decorating contest she is sponsoring in her district to try to lift spirits during the pandemic.
Prizes are $500 for first place and $250 for second. The third place winner will receive a $100 gift card.
The contest will end Dec. 18.
"Let's just wrap our city in love for this Christmas holiday," Winfield said.
