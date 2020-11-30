East Chicago Council votes to pay vendor invoices

Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, was not present at the Oct. 26 meeting, but said she was glad Perez reconsidered his decision.

"We should never take the vendors hostage," Orange said.

The council also approved on first reading an ordinance that seeks to establish COVID-19 personnel policies for first responders and restore employment benefits for first responders who have incurred the loss of paid sick leave, vacation days, reduction days or personal days due to COVID-19.

Some council members were concerned the ordinance did not provide a specific number of days an individual can be out and still be covered without loss of pay or days.

"This is intended to cover them for the duration of their illness of COVID," said Perez, who sponsored the ordinance.

Perez said if passed on first reading, he would set up a meeting to iron out the details to make the ordinance acceptable to the Council.

The vote was 9-0 to approve on first reading.

"I believe they need to get their back pay and their money back, but we have to have some type of guidelines," said Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd.