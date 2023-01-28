East Chicago Council wants more lights on city streets

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago City Council wants more streetlights in the city. Where they would go is under discussion.

The issue came up as the council considered an additional appropriation of $2 million to allow the Engineering Department to do infrastructure replacement and improvement work.

The ordinance involving that appropriation was approved on first reading, 8-0.

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at large, spoke of the need for more NIPSCO light poles in certain areas and greater illumination.

Bolaños said she realizes that the city would get billed for the greater light output: "Considering the crime in the city, I think that's something. ... It's a good investment that we should be making."

City Engineer William Allen said the money would actually come from the city controller's office and, in the past, there have been complaints when the brightness of streetlights has been increased.

"It's kind of difficult to find that happy medium to appease everybody," he said.

Bolaños said safety in the neighborhoods is her concern, not people complaining about the distraction or inconvenience that the extra lights might bring.

Allen said the additional money appropriated by the ordinance would be used on repairing city-owned lights, work on the Dickey Road Bridge, the repair of damaged utilities, and asphalt and concrete work on roads and alleys.

"It also provides enough room to accommodate any emergency repairs that come along the way," he said.

Council members were provided a map showing some of the alleys and sidewalks completed in the city and areas still in need of work.