 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

East Chicago Council wants more lights on city streets

  • 0
East Chicago stock

East Chicago City Hall is at 4525 Indianapolis Blvd.

 Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago City Council wants more streetlights in the city. Where they would go is under discussion.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The issue came up as the council considered an additional appropriation of $2 million to allow the Engineering Department to do infrastructure replacement and improvement work.

The ordinance involving that appropriation was approved on first reading, 8-0.

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at large, spoke of the need for more NIPSCO light poles in certain areas and greater illumination.

Bolaños said she realizes that the city would get billed for the greater light output: "Considering the crime in the city, I think that's something. ... It's a good investment that we should be making."

City Engineer William Allen said the money would actually come from the city controller's office and, in the past, there have been complaints when the brightness of streetlights has been increased.

People are also reading…

"It's kind of difficult to find that happy medium to appease everybody," he said.

Bolaños said safety in the neighborhoods is her concern, not people complaining about the distraction or inconvenience that the extra lights might bring.

Allen said the additional money appropriated by the ordinance would be used on repairing city-owned lights, work on the Dickey Road Bridge, the repair of damaged utilities, and asphalt and concrete work on roads and alleys.

"It also provides enough room to accommodate any emergency repairs that come along the way," he said.

Council members were provided a map showing some of the alleys and sidewalks completed in the city and areas still in need of work.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

East Chicago increases holiday police patrols

Come October of each year, armed robberies are a problem not just in East Chicago but all over Lake County, Police Chief Jose Rivera said, so he is putting extra officers out at night.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts