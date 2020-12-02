East Chicago councilwoman launches Christmas decorating contest in 4th district

EAST CHICAGO — City Councilwoman Stacy Winfield said she wants to bring extra holiday cheer to her constituents this year.

"I just want to light up the district with love this year," Winfield, who represents the 4th District, told The Times.

Winfield said the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 an exceptionally troubling year for many, especially those who have lost loved ones to the disease or other illnesses.

The increased isolation and inability for many to socialize and visit family and friends this holiday season also motivated her to launch an outdoor Christmas decorating contest for her district.

“Morale has been so low. So I thought ’Something has to give,’” Winfield said.

Homeowners interested in participating should call Winfield at 219-397-3734 by Dec. 5 to enter into the contest. Decorations have to be complete by Dec. 15.

Judging will be conducting in-person at about 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Winfield said she will call families beforehand to confirm judges will be in the area that day so they can make sure their outdoor display is ready, and all lights and sounds are activated.

Winners will be announced Dec. 20.