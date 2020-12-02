East Chicago councilwoman launches Christmas decorating contest in 4th district

EAST CHICAGO — City Councilwoman Stacy Winfield said she wants to bring extra holiday cheer to her constituents this year.
"I just want to light up the district with love this year," Winfield, who represents the 4th District, told The Times.
Winfield said the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 an exceptionally troubling year for many, especially those who have lost loved ones to the disease or other illnesses.
The increased isolation and inability for many to socialize and visit family and friends this holiday season also motivated her to launch an outdoor Christmas decorating contest for her district.
“Morale has been so low. So I thought ’Something has to give,’” Winfield said.
Homeowners interested in participating should call Winfield at 219-397-3734 by Dec. 5 to enter into the contest. Decorations have to be complete by Dec. 15.
Judging will be conducting in-person at about 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
Winfield said she will call families beforehand to confirm judges will be in the area that day so they can make sure their outdoor display is ready, and all lights and sounds are activated.
Winners will be announced Dec. 20.
Winfield is donating $500 of her council salary to the first-place winner. East Chicago councilman Dwayne Rancifer donated $250 for the second-place winner and Winfield’s family is donating $100 for the third-place winner.
Winfield, a longtime precinct committeewoman before joining the city council, encouraged younger families who live next door to senior citizens to place garland or other decorations on their railings or porch as a sign of unity.
“Many of these seniors, they live alone or they may not hear about the (contest), and it would be such a nice surprise if they go outside,” Winfield said.
She said 21 families have already signed up for the contest.
District households can participate if they live in the following areas: Sunnyside; the 40th block of Deal Street; 140th Street; 141st Place; Dearborn; Lombardy; 4000 and 4100 block of Catalpa Street; Butternut; and Evergreen Lane.
It also includes the entire Guadalupe Circle; Prairie Park; 3900 and 4000 blocks of Alder; Main; Deodar; Elm; Fir; Grand Boulevard; and Washington Square.
In the city’s East Calumet section, homes in the 4700 to 4900 blocks of Parrish Ave; Ivy; Euclid; and Drummond Street are included.
Winfield said the judging panel will not include East Chicago residents to bring fairness to the contest.
She said she hopes to turn this into an annual tradition.
Councilmembers in the 1st, 2nd and 5th districts also pledged to Winfield to put on their own contests, Winfield said.
To learn more about those district contests, Winfield said constituents should reach out to their council representatives.
