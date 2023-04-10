EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council wants to clean up collection bins in parking lots throughout the city.

Angela Jones, attorney for the Common Council, said the bins mainly collect clothing but often are not maintained.

"They're an eyesore and a lot of these places are hard to get a hold of," she said. "You don't even know who owns them. And they just are placed in these locations."

Jones said the ordinance serves to make people accountable for the property they put up in the city: "They can't leave it in absolute disarray and making the city look terrible."

A $100 permit will be required annually to set up a collection box.

"And then they have to do upkeep," Jones said. "And if they don't do that upkeep they can be held in violation of our ordinance and can be fined for it."

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at large, said a collection box that had been in a parking lot near a McDonald's on Indianapolis Boulevard was a mess, with many open bags.

Bolaños said the city had that particular bin removed, "but this is a continued thing all over the city."

Bolaños said a lot of the companies that set up the boxes make plenty of money by shipping the items collected to other countries.

"They come overnight and they set up without permission on private property," she said.

Jones said the city can't completely ban the bins, however: "There's constitutional issues with just a total, all-out ban."