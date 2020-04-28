East Chicago gets on board with environmentally friendly buses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO — Improved emissions that produce less carbon monoxide are just one benefit East Chicago Transit riders can look forward to when four new buses are soon put into service.

The new vehicles will replace four older buses, all of which are 13 or 14 years old.

That will keep the total number of buses in the fleet at five as the city continues to provide free-fixed route bus service, with three routes operating Monday through Friday and two on Saturday.

The buses travel primarily within the city, but stops are also made at the Griffith Plaza and at Food 4 Less in Hammond.

The new buses will not only be more environmentally friendly, but will also be more helpful for people with hearing disabilities or visual impairments.

The buses have annunciation systems inside so riders will be able to hear the upcoming stop through a speaker.

"It also has an inside LED board where it will scroll the stop and the bus route so the passengers can see it," said East Chicago Transit Director Francisco Rosado Jr.

The new buses are all ADA accessible, providing room for two wheelchairs.