East Chicago gets on board with environmentally friendly buses

EAST CHICAGO — Improved emissions that produce less carbon monoxide are just one benefit East Chicago Transit riders can look forward to when four new buses are soon put into service.
The new vehicles will replace four older buses, all of which are 13 or 14 years old.
That will keep the total number of buses in the fleet at five as the city continues to provide free-fixed route bus service, with three routes operating Monday through Friday and two on Saturday.
The buses travel primarily within the city, but stops are also made at the Griffith Plaza and at Food 4 Less in Hammond.
The new buses will not only be more environmentally friendly, but will also be more helpful for people with hearing disabilities or visual impairments.
The buses have annunciation systems inside so riders will be able to hear the upcoming stop through a speaker.
"It also has an inside LED board where it will scroll the stop and the bus route so the passengers can see it," said East Chicago Transit Director Francisco Rosado Jr.
The new buses are all ADA accessible, providing room for two wheelchairs.
They also have LED signs on the outside to display the particular route the bus is on. Only one of the previous five in the fleet had that feature.
The cost for the new buses was $1.8 million. The city had to pick up about $500,000 of that, while the rest was covered with federal funds.
East Chicago Transit also provides complimentary paratransit for individuals with disabilities who qualify.
Rosado said there are currently two paratransit vans in use, but the plan is to acquire two new ones to replace the others this year.
"Our current ADA vans are not low floors," Rosado said. "We have to use a wheelchair lift to get anybody with a wheelchair in."
He said the new vans will have low floors along with a ramp.
Bus service has continued in the city even throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're following our regular cleaning and sanitation, but now at the end of the day we're doing an additional sanitizing spray of all the bus railings and hand grips," Rosado said.
He said bus drivers have been given their own personal hand sanitizer and Mayor Anthony Copeland had hand sanitizing machines installed on the buses for riders.
Rosado said the new buses have all vinyl seats as opposed to the old cloth ones, which should make disinfecting and sanitizing easier.
Rosado said he hoped the new buses would be on the road by the end of April.
"The only thing that's keeping me from putting them out is getting the registrations from the BMV," Rosado said.
A listing of bus routes and paratransit applications can be found online at eastchicago.com.
