EAST CHICAGO — Skaters can sharpen their blades and head over to MacArthur Golf Course, 4000 Indianapolis Blvd., this winter to check out a 60-foot outdoor ice skating rink that will be officially unveiled at a 2 p.m. Tuesday ceremony.
Opening day will also include an appearance by an ice skating Santa Claus, and honor students from East Chicago Central High School will be among the first allowed to enter the rink and skate.
Mayra Acosta, East Chicago's director of parks and recreation, said there has been ice skating in various city parks over the years, but never an actual rink that offers skate rentals.
She said the rink will help fill a void in cold weather recreation activities.
"We here at the city of East Chicago don't have much to do during the winter outdoors," Acosta said.
She said the rink, which will be open through March if weather permits, will also allow for yearlong employment for golf course workers.
The golf course, which also features batting cages and miniature golf, is normally open only from April 1 through Oct. 31.
Acosta said other nearby cities might have frozen ice to skate on but not a full-service rink where skates can be rented.
"We are the only ones here in Northwest Indiana close to the border that will provide this. That will help people with not having to drive or take the train all the way to Millennium Park in Chicago," Acosta said.
There will be a fence around the rink, and Christmas music and lighting will add to the seasonal flavor.
A café located in the concession building will sell warm drinks and snacks.
There will be a $2 cost to enter the rink, and skates can be rented for $3 per hour.
The rink will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The exception will be the first week, when the rink will also be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The rink will be available for rental for birthday parties and events on days it is not open to the public.
The number to call for rental is 219-391-8474, ext.113018.