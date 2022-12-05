 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

East Chicago increases holiday police patrols

  • Updated
  • 0

EAST CHICAGO — The holiday season is the city’s peak season for armed robberies, the East Chicago police chief says, so the department has begun a new initiative with businesses.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The spike is not unique to East Chicago, Chief Jose Rivera said. Come October of each year, armed robberies are a problem all over Lake County.

“I started putting extra officers, which are my detectives, administrators and inside people, out at night,” he said. “So they patrol the Harbor and East Chicago business districts.”

That will likely continue until after the holidays are over, he told the City Council.

He said officers are “baby-sitting the businesses” by going inside them or parking in their lots.

Rivera said another strategy the department is using to fight crime is deploying portable cameras when crime spikes in particular locations.

People are also reading…

The city has two portable cameras, and two more have been ordered. Stationary cameras also are posted throughout the city.

Rivera also told the council that shootings and homicides have decreased year over year.

“Last year, we had 35 shooting investigations at this exact time,” he said. As of Nov. 22, “we’re down to 20.”

He also said 13 homicides were recorded in the city by this time last year, compared with 10 through Nov. 22.

“Of the 10, six are solved,” Rivera said.

He told the council the department gets calls daily about people walking the streets with guns, but a state law that went into effect this year allows them to do so.

“My officers cannot do anything with that,” Rivera said.

Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, said she would like to see the police schedule public meetings in individual districts again.

Rivera said he is looking to begin them after the holidays, but some districts draw more people than others: “We get more people to show up at the police department than we do at a specific location.”

In other news, Winfield encourages all residents in the 4th District to participate in a Christmas outdoor decorating contest that is in its third year.

Five prizes, ranging from $100 to $500, will be awarded. To enter — the deadline is Dec. 15 — or for information, call 219-397-3734.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts