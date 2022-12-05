East Chicago increases holiday police patrols

EAST CHICAGO — The holiday season is the city’s peak season for armed robberies, the East Chicago police chief says, so the department has begun a new initiative with businesses.

The spike is not unique to East Chicago, Chief Jose Rivera said. Come October of each year, armed robberies are a problem all over Lake County.

“I started putting extra officers, which are my detectives, administrators and inside people, out at night,” he said. “So they patrol the Harbor and East Chicago business districts.”

That will likely continue until after the holidays are over, he told the City Council.

He said officers are “baby-sitting the businesses” by going inside them or parking in their lots.

Rivera said another strategy the department is using to fight crime is deploying portable cameras when crime spikes in particular locations.

The city has two portable cameras, and two more have been ordered. Stationary cameras also are posted throughout the city.

Rivera also told the council that shootings and homicides have decreased year over year.

“Last year, we had 35 shooting investigations at this exact time,” he said. As of Nov. 22, “we’re down to 20.”

He also said 13 homicides were recorded in the city by this time last year, compared with 10 through Nov. 22.

“Of the 10, six are solved,” Rivera said.

He told the council the department gets calls daily about people walking the streets with guns, but a state law that went into effect this year allows them to do so.

“My officers cannot do anything with that,” Rivera said.

Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, said she would like to see the police schedule public meetings in individual districts again.

Rivera said he is looking to begin them after the holidays, but some districts draw more people than others: “We get more people to show up at the police department than we do at a specific location.”

In other news, Winfield encourages all residents in the 4th District to participate in a Christmas outdoor decorating contest that is in its third year.

Five prizes, ranging from $100 to $500, will be awarded. To enter — the deadline is Dec. 15 — or for information, call 219-397-3734.